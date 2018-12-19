Jailed gangland criminal arrested over violent rape attack

A notorious Crumlin criminal has been arrested in relation to the savage rape of a young woman in Dublin’s south inner city.

The man, who is linked to multiple serious gangland offences, was taken out of Cloverhill Prison and questioned before being released without charge and sent back to jail.

His arrest is part of a massive investigation by Kevin Street gardai who are now preparing a file for the DPP in the case.

His alleged victim jumped from a balcony in a flats complex in a “highly agitated state” in the Cork Street area of the capital’s south inner city.

The apparent attack is thought to have been witnessed by a number of other people.

“There can be no doubt that gardai believe that this woman’s claims are completely credible. That is why a suspect was arrested and the allegations were put to him,” a senior source explained.

“He is a man who is no stranger to gangland violence and he is known to the alleged victim.

“This is not what one could call an open-and-shut case but it is certainly a very credible case involving multiple witnesses,” the source added.

The chief suspect was previously reported on earlier this year, when the Herald exclusively revealed he was in fact on the run, having escaped from prison when the incident occurred.

He spent 13 days on the run before being captured on June 25 last and returned to prison.

On the night of June 18, gardai were called to an apartment in Cork Street, Dublin 8, after receiving reports of a sexual attack.

The victim has given a detailed statement to investigators, and was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

The woman is reported to have suffered extensive injuries to her ribs during the attack, and it is understood that she had to leap from a balcony in a bid to escape her attacker.

Gardai also believe that a knife was used to threaten her.

The incident occurred at about 10.50pm, and is currently being investigated by detectives at Kevin Street Garda Station.

