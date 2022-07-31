| 14.7°C Dublin

exclusive Jailed ex-garda faces sex abuse investigation

  • Garda was jailed for three years this week for four-year campaign of coercive control against terminally-ill ex-partner
  • Moody is under investigation over serious allegations of historical sex offences, Independent.ie has learned
  • Another ex-girlfriend tells how she escaped control freak’s clutches
  • We reveal Moody’s love of the good life and string of other women he tried to control 
Paul Moody arriving at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last Tuesday for sentence after admitting coercive control. Picture by Collins Courts Expand
Close

Ali Bracken

Disgraced former garda Paul Moody is under criminal investigation for historical sexual abuse, Independent.ie can reveal.

Moody, jailed last week for a campaign of coercive control against his ex-partner, is currently under investigation by specialist officers from a divisional Garda Protective Services Unit over serious allegations of sex offences.

