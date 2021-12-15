‘I’ve been found hiding in wardrobes’ – one of ‘Hooded Men’ torture victims tells of 50 years of nightmares

A man who was tortured while in police captivity in Northern Ireland during the 1970s said he bares the emotional scares of the abuse to this day.

Earlier today, the UK Supreme Court ruled that a PSNI decision not to continue investigating allegations of torture in the case of the so-called "Hooded Men" detained without trial in Northern Ireland 50 years ago, was unlawful.

Seven justices based in London heard arguments, at a Supreme Court hearing in June, relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, who have become known as the “hooded men”, detained in 1971.

Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the “hooded men”, following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland.

Following the delivery of their ruling this morning, Amnesty International has said that the “hooded men” case will be “hugely significant” to “torture victims across the world” and to the ongoing “unresolved issue of legacy of the troubles”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Francis McGuigan, who was one of the “hooded men”, said it was a traumatic experience which lead to long last consequences.

“I’m still waking up in the middle of the night; the sweat rolling off me. Pains in my stomach where I can feel the rifle but hitting me again; where I can feel the hood going over my head; where I hear the noise,” he said.

Mr McGuigan said he has been receiving counselling for almost 40 years and at times he has had to quit therapy because the memories are too painful.

“I’ve been attending counselling on and off for the last 35-40 years. At times it helps and at times it makes me worse. I’ve stopped going to counselling now. The last seven or eight times I’ve got counselling I came out worse than I did today.

“It affects us all in some way… Bear in mind that 14 of us went through this. Four of those men were released from prison into psychiatric care,” he added.

Mr McGuigan said he was "delighted" with the verdict, but added that he did not believe the PSNI could carry out any new investigation into the case.

He said: "I think the PSNI have to realise that with these judgments against them, they are not the people to investigate it.

"I think the next step is that Jon Boucher (a detective who is in charge of a series of independent historical investigations) takes over the case. I have no faith in the PSNI doing it.

"The RUC were the people who did the torture, the interrogation.

"I don't see how the PSNI can go in and investigate the RUC."

Mr McGuigan said he was sad that some of the other hooded men were not alive today to hear the Supreme Court judgment.

"I think it is important that we carry on, not just for ourselves but for their families.

"For all the families I think it is important that this goes on and that the truth eventually gets out."

Mr McGuigan told how he still suffers with the trauma of what he experienced following internment in 1971.

The techniques used against the men included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.

They were also thrown from helicopters that were hovering close to the ground, having been told the aircraft were hundreds of feet in the air.

He said: "I was speaking to someone the other day and said I would loved to have lived a normal life.

"I haven't lived a normal life, I have lived with this for the past 50 years.

"I still have nightmares, I still get afraid to go to bed at night because I am having a bad day.

"I have seen myself hiding in the roof space of my own home. I have been found hiding in wardrobes at home."

Mr McGuigan said he wanted to see the British Government held responsible for torture and rejected proposals for an amnesty for Troubles offences, announced earlier this year by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

"This was sanctioned by the British Government.

"Boris Johnson's idea of an amnesty or drawing the line in the sand, it is not about the rank and file soldiers, it is not about what happened here in the north, it is about getting the British Government off the hook.

"The Government sanctioned torture against what are classified as its own citizens, it is a war crime.

"I spent seven days in a boiler suit. I was hooded for seven days.

"I finished up with three broken ribs. Everybody talks about the five techniques, there was a sixth one, which was sheer brutality.

"It was just a nightmare. There was this white noise.

"In the interrogation to ask you to spell your name. There was one occasion when I couldn't spell it. I kept making a mistake, but I couldn't spell my own name.

"That was the state they had put my mind in. I thought I was losing my mind."