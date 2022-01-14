A growing number of flowers are left at the sealed-off area where 22-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy was killed by a stranger while jogging along a canal bank in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo: Steve Humphreys

There is a new sense of shock and fear in the town of Tullamore today after news emerged last night that the killer of Ashling Murphy has been at large since the murder on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, gardaí released the man they had been questioning in relation to the young teacher’s death and said he had nothing to do with her killing, meaning the person responsible is still at large.

Outside the Bridge Shopping Centre in the town, locals said that yesterday they had felt some sense of security knowing gardaí had made an early arrest, but that security was gone now.

“We felt relatively safe once we thought somebody had been arrested. And people kind of felt a little bit relieved even though it was a horrendous thing to happen. At least if somebody was picked up for it, it kind of felt safe,” said local woman Fiona Claffey.

“I get up and I generally walk down here to meet my mother for shopping, but this morning it was dark and I thought to myself: ‘Oh, my God, am I actually going to walk down in the dark?’

"I run, and I would have run in that area all the time. But now you're going to have to really think about it. It's just so frightening. Last night’s news caught people by surprise.”

Greg Mahon was also perplexed by the latest development.

“If two ladies had seen this individual, they should have been able to eliminate this man very early. I don't know why it's taken 24 hours,” he said.





Deana Coyne and her colleague Colette McIntyre were on their way to work in the shopping centre this morning.

“It's just terrifying to think that there's still somebody out there. Before, we would go for a walk around the town in the evening,” Deana said.

"We don't finish until six o’clock, and it's quite dark out obviously at that time, and now we’re terrified, we actually won't go. And plus the fact that they actually don't have a suspect anymore. So they could still be walking around.”

Colette said: “They’re still out there, and have been all along. It’s very sad for the parents to be honest.”

Claire Sheerin was also on her way to work when Independent.ie spoke to her.

“Normally I go out for my lunch but now I’m not,” she said.

"I brought my lunch with me, which I never usually do. It's just a bit worrying. I don't know, I just don't feel safe. I felt safer yesterday, there was a bit of relief [knowing there was an arrest] but not anymore.

"You see guards going everywhere. Do they even know what they're looking for now? Like, it's not safe for any girl. It's not safe for anyone.”

Local man Anthony Ryan has a partner and 16-year-old daughter. He said he was talking to his partner this morning and saying there needs to be more of a garda presence in the town.

“The policeman on the beat is something that's sorely missed from two decades ago, and this is the downward spiral we're going to go through if we don't put feet on the street again,” he said.

“As a man in the town at the moment, you feel like there's eyes on you, that everybody's a suspect. It's a very strange feeling for a place that’s generally a good place to live.

“You don't want any family to go through what this family is going through. This person needs to be caught very soon – the right person. Because the person who was arrested yesterday, his picture has been passed around by quite a few people, and that affects his life now as well.”

Joe Fagan was going to do some shopping as well when he spoke to Independent.ie.

“I heard on the news this morning that the chap they had taken in was released.

"They have to start all over again now and bring this person to justice.

"It's very sad. Tullamore is a quiet little town and very united, with all the people in the town looking after each other. It’s just sad for such a young life to be taken.

“There is disappointment because every day that goes by it drags out for the family and friends and everybody that knew her.”