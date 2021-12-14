‘It’s happening absolutely everywhere’ - two young women share their experiences of suspected needle spiking

Kerrie said she believes she was spiked while on a night out with her friends. Photo: Liveline/Twitter

Two Irish women have told how they believe they were unknowingly injected with drugs after noticing marks on their bodies after becoming very ill on nights out.

In recent months incidents of needle spiking in Ireland have been made public, with gardaí warning nightclub goers to be vigilant.

People have been warned for years to be careful of drink spiking, but needle spiking appears to be a new phenomenon.

While on a trip to Galway with her partner at the beginning of this month, Kate said she believes she was spiked after being hospitalised and noticing a needle mark on the back of her arm.

She told Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline that, on a night out, after starting to drink at around 8pm she became incredibly unwell at 11pm while getting food in a fast food restaurant.

"I vomited all over the place and I collapsed,” she said.

“I was outside then on the ground. In fairness to a few girls they came over to help. I looked like I was unconscious.

“I could hear the girls questioning my partner, like who he was and everything. He was getting upset and I was thinking to myself ‘fair play to them for questioning’ because he could have been this random guy.”

Kate @joeliveline believes she was ‘Spiked’ with a needle in Galway last Friday #liveline pic.twitter.com/5v57p2OFY7 — Liveline (@rteliveline) December 14, 2021

Kate then said that paramedics questioned her partner on whether she had taken drugs, and after being taken to hospital she spent “most of the night on a trolley in the corridor treated like a drunk person.”

She said the next day she knew she had likely been spiked because she could “hear everything and feel everything” which wouldn’t have been the case if she was just drunk.

“When I woke up around 5.30am the nurse asked me did I know where I was,” Kate said.

"I said ‘yeah, I could remember everything, I heard everything and I could feel everything’ which she was surprised by.

“I was only out from 8pm, I wasn’t out long enough or consume enough to be in that state. She said ‘maybe you didn’t have enough in your belly.’”

After being released from the hospital, Kate said she felt like “death warmed up” when she returned to the hotel room and it was then that she noticed a purple bruise and spot on the back of her arm.

Another Liveline listener, Kerrie, said she was needle spiked on November 28 and doctors confirmed that the bruise she had on her hip after the incident was from an injection.

The young woman said she suddenly went “blank” while out having a few drinks with friends.

"I just went completely blank, came home and was getting sick absolutely everywhere,” she said.

"We only had two drinks in one place and about six in another. I didn’t have that much to drink.”

Kerrie said it was four days later before she noticed the needle mark on her hip.

“I have absolutely no memory, I didn’t feel a thing,” she said.

"I remember being in the venue and the next thing it was lights out. I just remember waking up in my bed covered in vomit, which is not me at all. I couldn’t tell you the last time I was sick on a night out.”

The young woman warned others to be vigilant on nights out, as she never expected it would happen to her.

“It’s happening so much, the number of people who have written to me saying the same thing has happened to them,” Kerrie said.

"I have a lot of people asking ‘where were you’ but it doesn’t make a difference, it’s happening absolutely everywhere.”