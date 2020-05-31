'It's disgraceful' - Garda car rammed and two officers injured in Limerick

THE ramming of a garda car and injuring of two officers has been condemned in a Limerick neighbourhood.

Two gardai were last night recovering from minor injuries after their patrol car was rammed in the Moyross area of Limerick as they responded to a report of dangerous driving at around 9.30am.

A vehicle rammed into the garda car on the Knocklisheen Road and fled the scene. Although gardai pursued, the driver escaped.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the Garryowen area of the city, a short time later.

Two gardai reported minor injuries and material damage was caused to the patrol car.

Last night a garda spokeswoman said: “No arrests have been made at this time, however, gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to this incident.”

Councillor Conor Sheehan, who represents the area, condemned the incident.

“It’s disgraceful,” the Labour councillor said.

“I hope whoever did this is caught and brought before the courts as soon as possible.

“The gardai have a tough enough job at the moment enforcing Covid-19 restrictions.

“We have seen over the last couple of weeks they've been out on the frontline during this pandemic and they’ve done an amazing job.

“For someone to do this is just appalling. The guards were lucky they weren't injured more. This could have been a lot more serious."

