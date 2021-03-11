It’s a fair Kop: Liverpool fans caught by gardaí in Cavan shebeen raid

GARDAÍ found several patrons in an illegal shebeen that was fitted out with professional pub equipment, a counter with stools – and was decked out with a Liverpool FC scarf over the bar.

As part of the ongoing Operation Navigation policing of coronavirus restrictions and liquor licensing laws, a private premises was searched by Gardaí in Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, gardaí said.

Officers said they were investigating alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation in support of current public health measures on Friday evening last.

Several drinkers found on the premises will be issued with fixed penalty notices under Covid rules as a result.

Behind the bar, which appears to be inside a corrugated iron shed, is a sign for Anfield Road, while draped above the counter is a Liverpool scarf. Also behind the bar, a sign encourages patrons to “Drink more, study less”.

“During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment,” gardaí said.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

“A number of persons were found present at the premises and these persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.”

The force added: “The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.”

Online Editors