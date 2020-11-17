‘It was like some sort of click and collect service’ - cocaine, bottles of whiskey and exercise band seized at Mountjoy Prison

A massive haul of drugs, phones and tablets has been seized by prison service staff in a delivery truck arriving at Mountjoy prison this morning.

In what could yet prove to be the biggest single haul of illicit material at the jail, up to 10,000 tablets, 30 mobile phones, SIM cards, cocaine and steroids were found in an intelligence-led operation following a tip-off.

Whiskey and an exercise band were also found.

"It was like some sort of click and collect service that was going on" said one prison source.

The van was making a regular delivery to the Dublin jail this morning when it was searched by Operational Support Group staff.

Gardai and the Irish Prison Service are investigating the seizure and the supply chain involved, and there were reports that the contraband may have been labelled with initials of possible potential recipients.

Some of the haul was believed to be destined to members of the wider Kinahan gang currently jailed in the prison.

"This seizure represents a significant drugs find and highlights the outstanding work that our members are carrying out on a daily basis while also striving to keep COVID from entering our jails,” said Jim Mitchell, Deputy General Secretary of the Prison Officer’s Association.

“Our members are often the unseen and forgotten of our frontline services but work of this magnitude on the coalface of our prisons reiterates the ongoing challenge for them on all our behalf,” he added.

More to follow...

Online Editors