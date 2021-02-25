A technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau on Eugene Street Dublin after the shooting incident. Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos Dublin

Locals have described how they rushed to help at the scene of a shooting in Dublin’s south inner city last night.

A young man, aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot on Eugene Street at around 11pm.

Gardaí are not releasing any further details of the victim at this time for operational reasons.

However, a source said the victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

A person was seen being taken from a taxi and being placed in the back of an ambulance.

One local resident just yards from the shooting scene told of how she at first thought the gunshots were fireworks, but within an instant she knew there was something wrong.

"It was around 11 o'clock and I heard two of three bangs outside. At first I thought it was local teenagers letting off bangers, but then I heard people shouting 'get in the car, get in the car' and I heard a car skidding away quickly," she told Independent.ie.

"I went out and I could see the boy crying for help. He was either getting into or out of a taxi when he was targeted. He was kind of leaning in the taxi.

"He was crying for help and I could see blood pouring from his face. It was frightening. He was very distressed and some local people had run to help him and were holding things up to where he was bleeding."

She continued; “The ambulance was here within three or four minutes and they got him out of the taxi and onto the road. He was conscious all along and talking, but he was very distressed.

"He was crying 'please help, please help' and in a panic, and when they ambulance crew had treated him he was driven away in the ambulance and the gardai were working at the scene."

Gardai continued to carry out a forensic examination at the scene today at the junction of Eugene Street and Cameron Street.

The area is a network of period terraced one storey houses in the heart of the Coombe area of Dublin's Liberties.

A pool of blood could be seen on the roadway, and several yellow markers had been placed on forensic evidence by gardai.

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were at the scene last night as well as local gardaí.

Gardaí this morning are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Eugene Street and Dublin 8 area last night between 10:30pm and 11:30pm to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.”

Online Editors