IT expert skimmed €1.5k from bank card while out shopping

Stephan Zerbe (28) took €1,500 from one woman's account but failed to get any money from the second card.

He told a probation officer that the incidents were "opportunistic", but the investigating garda alleged the crimes involved "an element of planning".

Judge Patricia McNamara ordered Zerbe to complete 200 hours of community service in lieu of eight months in prison.

The judge also imposed a separate eight-month sentence, which she suspended for 12 months.

The defendant, of Beaumont Avenue, Churchtown, had previously admitted stealing €1,500 from Rathfarnham Credit Union and trying to steal €500 from another individual's bank account.

Sgt Michael Ahern told Tallaght District Court the first victim's ATM card was skimmed on May 10 last year and €1,500 was taken out of her credit union account.

Sgt Ahern said the credit union refunded the woman's account so it was the institution itself that lost the money.

Sgt Ahern said Zerbe also skimmed another person's bank card details and tried to take €500 from her account but failed.

The court heard that Zerbe had never been in trouble before.

The case was before Judge McNamara for sentencing after she ordered a probation report.

Defence solicitor Eddie O'Connor said Zerbe had paid the credit union €1,500 in compensation.

The court heard he was in the shops browsing when he skimmed the cards.

He also claimed the victims were displaying their bank cards and details at the point of making purchases.

Zerbe told the Probation Service the crimes were opportunistic, the court heard.

However, Gda Shane Whelan said there was "an element of planning and careful orchestration" involved.

The court also heard that Zerbe had shown limited empathy to the victims.

Mr O'Connor said Zerbe was qualified in computing and IT, but was not working.

He was considering relocating to Roscommon, the solicitor added.

