A device has been discovered under the car of a serving PSNI officer near a property in Dungiven in County Derry.

The First Minister Arlene Foster has condemned the "terrorists" who targeted the officer.

"I have spoken to the police officer who was targeted by terrorists last night in County Derry," she wrote online.

"I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her & her family. Reckless and futile. We salute her bravery and long service to our community."

It is believed the officer's car was parked close to a farm belonging to her family. The officer is not believed to have been harmed during the incident.

Police are currently in the Ballyquin Road area of Dungiven and have confirmed they will be for some time.

In a statement ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Opertaions Department said: “I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part time police officer.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the attempted murder of the officer as "reprehensible".

Standing in solidarity with the police officer and the PSNI as a viable device is found under the officerâs car. We have an inclusive political process. There is no place for terrorists. — Mike Nesbitt (@mikenesbittni) April 20, 2021

She added: "Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda. All politicians must unite against these reckless actions. We must keep building the peace for our children."

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly also condemned the attack, adding it was "disgraceful" and saying there could have been "a very different scenario".

“The discovery of a device under the car of a young female police officer near Dungiven is disgraceful and I condemn it utterly," he said.

“This could have seriously injured or killed this young woman or anyone in the nearby area.

“Those behind this reckless attack have absolutely nothing to offer society but more suffering and there have shown a callous disregard for the entire community.

“They need to bring their futile actions to an end."

The SDLP MLA Cara Hunter condemned those responsible for the attack on the home of the police officer.

“I fully condemn the attack on the private home of a serving police officer. No one should have to live in fear of going to work," she said.

“Our officers in the PSNI risk their lives every day protecting every community; upholding the rule of law in Northern Ireland.

“This is an attack on the community, and actions of these people are not welcome in our society.

“My thoughts are with the officer and their family.”

Online Editors