Irishman allegedly caught with €299 worth of MDMA in Ibiza facing 45 months in prison

The accused man, known only as Brian JS, will be tried for a crime against public health.

MDMA tablets. Stock images Expand

Niall Donald

Spanish prosecutors have called for an Irishman to be jailed for three years and nine months after he was allegedly caught with 13 bags of MDMA in Ibiza.

The 30-year-old is due to go on trial next week in the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Island in connection with a drugs seizure in in Sant Antoni in 2018.

