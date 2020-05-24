Irish teenager falls to his death in Australia while trying to flee suspected armed robbers

An Irish teenager who fell to his death from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Australia was trying to flee an alleged armed robbery, police have said.

Australian police say 19-year-old Cian English, whose family are originally from Carlow town, fell from a high rise balcony in Surfers Paradise in Brisbane when trying to escape from three attackers.

It is believed that Mr English fell over the balcony after robbers chased him at knife point.

It is believed that a passer-by discovered Mr English's body on the pavement outside the View Avenue apartment complex in Surfers Paradise in Brisbane at around 3.15am on Saturday and called emergency services.

Paramedics tried to perform CPR on Mr English, who was from Hawthorne are of Brisbane's eastern suburbs, but were unable to revive him.

Three men, aged 18, 20, and 22, have been charged with one count of murder and armed robbery.

Cian’s family, who emigrated from Carlow town five years ago, has released a statement.

They said: "Our family is devastated by this tragedy and respectfully ask for privacy as the police investigation into the circumstances continues."

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith, who is leading the investigation, described Mr English's death as "tragic".

"We've got a young man who was on the Gold Coast with his friends and one thing lead to another and he's now dead," Detective Superintendent Smith said.

Police say the three men, Jason Knowles, Lachlan Soper-Lagas and Hayden Kratzman were attempting to rob Mr English and his friend of a phone and some clothing when the former attempted to escape over the balcony.

"They were both viciously assaulted and, as I say, the robberies occurred at knifepoint," Detective Superintendent Smith said.

The three men are due to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Online Editors