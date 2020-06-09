Irish rape victim fears key suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance could be her attacker

An Irish rape victim who was assaulted while living in Portugal has said she believes a key suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann could be her attacker.

Hazel Behan was working as a holiday representative in Praia da Rocha, Portugal, when she was raped in June 2004, two weeks before her 21st birthday, in her apartment.

Her attacker has never been caught.

The victim believes that a key suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, named as Christian Brückner, could be her attacker after she noted similarities in Brückner's 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz to her own ordeal.

Expand Close A picture taken in 2018 of Christian Brueckner, when he was arrested for drug trafficking in Italy. Photo: ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE / AFP ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE / Facebook

Whatsapp A picture taken in 2018 of Christian Brueckner, when he was arrested for drug trafficking in Italy. Photo: ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE / AFP

Hazel, who waived her right to anonymity, told the Guardian: "My mind was blown when I read how he had attacked a woman in 2005, both the tactics and the methods he used, the tools he had with him, how well he had planned it out.

"I puked, to be honest with you, as reading about it took me right back to my experience."

Recalling the horrific ordeal, Hazel told the newspaper she was woken up in the early hours of the morning by someone calling her name.

"I had gone to bed around 1am, and was awoken by someone calling my name. I turned on to my back and standing there was a masked man dressed in tights and what resembled a leotard, a machete around 12in long in his hand," she said.

She said her attacker was about 6ft 1in and wore a mask that covered his whole head, but she could "see he had blonde eyebrows, and piercing blue eyes, even in the dark".

The man, who she told police spoke English with a German accent, had removed his shoes at the door and set up a video camera in the room. He took out a bag full of whips and chains before cutting her clothes from her body with a scissors and gagging her.

She said: "It seemed to me he had worked everything out, he had a plan and was very deliberate. He consistently cleaned his hands, and repeatedly changed condoms. This went on, I guess, for around four or five hours.

"When he was finished, he took me down from the counter, but I could not stand up because of the ropes digging into the backs of my legs. He wanted me to perform a certain act on him which I just couldn’t, I was gagging.

"He got angry and ordered me into the bathroom and he picked up the machete. I was convinced he was going to kill me, and I threatened to scream and said I would not go in there.

"My hands were still tied behind my back and he leaned me over a small bench and put a sheet over my head. I thought that was it, my life was over. But underneath the sheet I watched as he backed out of the door, put on his shoes and ran away down the street."

Once her attacker left, she ran down the corridor to find help.

Shortly after, around 30 policemen and officials came to investigate.

Hazel said they took her back to the room "where I was asked to strip off and stand in a star jump-like stance whilst they took pictures of me. That was one of the most humiliating aspects of the whole ordeal."

She was brought to the local hospital where she was examined, but she does not know if forensic evidence was taken.

Hazel added that she is "not very confident" that police examined her room correctly either.

She said she had "little hope" over the past 16 years that detectives would find her assailant.

"I was told at the time that I should just be quiet, that if I talked about what had happened I would bring bad publicity to the resort and put off the tourists.

"Then I read about the poor American woman who was raped in September 2005 – who I would love to talk to – and the possible link that was being made between her attack and the person who abducted Madeleine McCann, and I was so full of anger, I knew in my gut it was the right thing to do to speak out.

"I think if the police had done their job investigating what happened to me, if this is indeed the same man that attacked the American and abducted Madeleine McCann, they might have prevented the attack on her, and Madeleine would now be at home with her parents."

Hazel has given a statement to the Met police, who have told her they are taking her case seriously and would be contacting Portuguese police.

Online Editors