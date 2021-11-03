Irish Rail passengers horrified by sustained racist abuse that left woman in tears and fearing for her safety

The victim, described as a well-spoken woman in her 40s, was fearful that the abusive female passengers would attack her. File photo

A WOMAN who witnessed “horrific and sustained” racial abuse of a fellow Irish Rail passenger, that left the victim in tears, said she was told “these things happen every day”.

Geraldine Grennan said she was shocked and disgusted by the torrent of racial abuse directed at a black woman on board the Dublin to Galway train last Saturday night.

She was also left speechless by the response from a security guard, that “these things happen every day”.

Ms Grennan, a reporter with the Westmeath Independent and Offaly Independent, said she and her 22-year-old daughter took the train back to their home in Tullamore, Co Offaly after attending a musical in the capital on Saturday.

Three young Irish women boarded the train at Heuston Station, along with a young girl they referred to as their little sister.

As soon as they boarded the train, the child started acting up and was jumping from the luggage rack and onto the seats, “shouting and roaring”, Ms Grennan said.

A fellow passenger, whom she described as a “well-dressed and well-spoken” black woman in her 40s, turned to the group and said “mind the little one in case she falls”, according to Ms Grennan..

The group immediately launched into an ugly, sustained verbal racist attack on the woman.

The child was pulling the victim’s hair and had a phone charger wrapped around her hand that Ms Grennan feared would be used to strike the victim.

The group then turned their attention to Ms Grennan’s daughter and started making fun of her.

The abuse continued for almost an hour before the group got off at Portarlington, Co Laois, after threatening the victim with violence.

The victim was in tears and tried in vain to defend herself, telling the group she is a mother of three and was just trying to keep the child out of harm’s way.

After the group got off the train, Ms Grennan and her daughter went over to the victim to console her.

“We said how ashamed we were and that’s not the way Irish people are,” she said.

The victim told her that she feared the situation was going to escalate further and yet there was no-one to turn to for help.

“She said ‘I saw one of the girls put her hand in her pocket and I was afraid she had a weapon but there was nowhere to go for help’.”

Ms Grennan said there were other passengers on board the train who witnessed the abuse, including several men, who did nothing to intervene.

“Nobody did anything. We were the only people who did anything or said anything,” Ms Grennan said.

“I felt mortified myself that I couldn’t intervene,” she said, outlining how fearful she was of the abusive passengers. “They were just looking for a fight.”

Ms Grennan said the experience was upsetting for everyone who witnessed it, as they too would have felt under threat.

“You’re just an absolute sitting duck,” she said.

When they got off the train at Tullamore, she immediately went up to a security guard who was standing on the platform to report the incident.

However, she said she was equally shocked by his response that “he hears this sort of story every day of the week but there’s nothing they can do about it”.

She added that she had just read a story in the Irish Independent the same day about similar incidents of anti-social behaviour on Irish Rail trains.

It also happened just days after the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) announced it would be balloting its members on possible work stoppages to highlight what it calls “hellish” working conditions for staff due to anti-social behaviour and “lack of protection” for their members.

In letters sent to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and senior Irish Rail officials, the union urged authorities to act to protect rail workers from “anti-social behaviour and downright thuggery which has now gone well beyond a tipping point”.

Meanwhile, Ms Grennan said her newspaper received a massive response outlining similar experiences by readers after she put up a post on its Facebook page describing the incident.

“People think it’s a Dublin-centric problem but it’s not,” she said of incidents of anti-social behaviour on trains and other public transportation across Ireland.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny extended the company’s apologies to the victims of what he called “this appalling hate incident”, and to those who witnessed it.

“Such language of hate has no place in our society, let alone on our public transport services,” he said.

“Such an incident is reportable to the gardaí and we are making contact with the gardaí to ascertain if a formal report has been made, and to arrange to retain CCTV to assist in any investigation.”

He added: “We also regret the response of our private security at Tullamore. While the perpetrators had disembarked at Portarlington, as a hate incident we would seek to involve the gardaí in response, and we have reiterated to our security contractor our policy in this regard.

"We deploy security personnel on a prioritised basis to prevent anti-social behaviour, and while we would focus on Friday evenings extensively on this route, we do also deploy at other times.

"Tullamore Station itself has a security presence on an extended basis, again based on our monitoring of anti-social behaviour issues, as a means of prevention.”

Mr Kenny said Irish Rail is in the process of recruiting customer service officers across its networks, and they are already on board most Intercity services, with the rest to be staffed in early 2022.

“While the role of a CSO is to provide excellent customer service and ensure support is available to customers throughout, they will also be in a position to alert our security teams and gardaí, should incidents arise,” Mr Kenny said.

“We will work with gardaí to address the perpetrators of this disgraceful and hateful aggression, and would encourage the victim to also contact gardaí if they have not done so already.”