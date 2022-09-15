| 14.5°C Dublin

latest Irish Kinahan associate Johnny Morrissey arrested in Spain ‘laundered €200m for crime gangs in just 18 months’

  • High-value target Johnny Morrissey was arrested in Spain on Monday as part of an operation involving gardaí and America's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
  • Spain’s Guardia Civil believes he is the leader of Spain’s "most important" money laundering organisation, which washed €350,000 a day 
Johnny Morrissey is arrested in Spain Expand
Johnny Morrissey (face blurred) is arrested in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil Expand
Aerial image of the raid in which Johnny Morrissey was arrested. Picture: Guardia Civil Expand
Johnny Morrissey is arrested in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil Expand
Cash seized in the raid in which Johnny Morrissey was held in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil Expand

Robin Schiller

A SUSPECTED key member of the Kinahan cartel is "one of Europe's biggest money launderers" who laundered €200 million for international crime gangs in just 18 months, authorities believe.

High-value target Johnny Morrissey was arrested in Spain on Monday as part of an operation involving police including America's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

