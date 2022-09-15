A SUSPECTED key member of the Kinahan cartel is "one of Europe's biggest money launderers" who laundered €200 million for international crime gangs in just 18 months, authorities believe.

High-value target Johnny Morrissey was arrested in Spain on Monday as part of an operation involving police including America's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The 62-year-old was sanctioned by the US government in April for providing material financial assistance to the Kinahan crime gang, including facilitating international drug shipments from south America.

He was also named as the gang's enforcer as global police agencies offered a combined $15 million reward for information to dismantle the Kinahan hierarchy, including leader Daniel, his brother Christopher Jnr, and their father Christy Snr.

Johnny Morrissey (face blurred) is arrested in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil

Johnny Morrissey (face blurred) is arrested in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil

Described by Europol as "one of Europe's biggest money launderers", the scale of John Morrissey's operation has been laid bare by police agencies led by Spain's Guardia Civil.

They have said that Morrissey - who it did not name - is the leader of the "most important" money laundering organisation in Spain which washed more than €200 million in ill-gotten gains in just over 18 months.

He is described as being of "great interest" for international agencies in several different countries through his links to the Kinahan clan.

The Guardia Civil estimates that Morrissey laundered €350,000 a day for international crime gangs across Europe from his Malaga base.

Officials say this was done through the "Hawala" method, an informal way of transferring currency without any physical cash being moved.

Aerial image of the raid in which Johnny Morrissey was arrested. Picture: Guardia Civil

Aerial image of the raid in which Johnny Morrissey was arrested. Picture: Guardia Civil

Originating from an ancient Middle Eastern trading system using brokers to safely deliver funds, contemporary crime gangs use code numbers or tokens to ensure a safe transfer of money to the destinated person.

The Guardia civil says there is no legal record of these operations or identification of clients, while the origin and destination of funds are also unknown.

"For this reason they are used by criminal organisations around the world, as well as terrorist groups, serving to hide profits of illicit origin or to send them to tax havens," the agency said.

Johnny Morrissey is arrested in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil

Johnny Morrissey is arrested in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil

The money laundering outfit also created Nero Drinks Company Limited, a premium vodka brand, which was a front used to disguise the source of their earnings. The company was also designated by the US Office of Foreign Asset Control in April.

US officials believe a significant portion of this business was given to Daniel Kinahan by Morrissey to compensate for seized drug shipments.

The arrest of Morrissey under Operation Whitewall was one of four arrests made in Spain and the UK while 11 searches were also carried out.

Cash seized in the raid in which Johnny Morrissey was held in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil

Cash seized in the raid in which Johnny Morrissey was held in Spain. Picture: Guardia Civil

He smiled initially after being surrounded by police and was handcuffed. However, his grin turned to a grimace as he was led away and tried to hide his face when he realised press photographers were present.

A woman who was in the house was also arrested. She gestured to photographers as she was walked out of the property by armed Spanish police.

Morrissey is currently remanded in custody while a judge carries out an investigation into the matter.

On Monday police also recovered vehicles with funds inside, cash, documentation and electronic devices, which they say are "of great interest to the investigation" that may result in future arrests,

One suspect arrested ran a car dealership and is suspected of being in charge of providing vehicles to the criminal organisation that had concealed compartments used to transport large amounts of cash undetected.

The investigation began in early 2021 when 200kg of cocaine and €500,000 were found in "heated" vehicles using sophisticated concealment systems in Malaga.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, acting head of the Garda's Organised and Serious Crime section, said: "The actions that have taken place over the past few days in Spain, highlight the resilience and determination of international law enforcement to combine our resources to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.”

"An Garda Síochána will continue to work closely with all our international partners, targeting transnational organised crime gangs who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our society and in particular those networks that cause the most harm to our communities here in Ireland," he added.

The day of action, led by the Guardia Civil and Europol, also involved the UK's National Crime Agency, the DEA, Dutch police and gardaí, who were present for the operation.