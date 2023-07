Retired detective Christy Mangan reveals how an unexpected confession left his review team stunned

Irene White was found in a pool of blood at her home in Dundalk

On the morning of April 6, 2005, Irene White (43) dropped her children to school. She was back home to Ice House Hill in Dundalk by 9.50am. Irene was mother to three children, and worked part-time in a security firm. She was separated from her husband, Alan.