'Ireland owes it to victims of drugs cartel to intervene' - Dáil told after Tyson Fury praises Daniel Kinahan

TAOISEACH leo Varadkar has said he was "taken aback" to see international crime boss Daniel Kinahan name-checked by world champion boxer Tyson Fury.

He made the remarks in the Dáil as the government was asked to contact the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about Mr Kinahan who is based in the country.

Mr Fury thanked Kinahan for brokering a fight with Anthony Joshua in a video posted on social media in recent days.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly raised the issue with Mr Varadkar in the Dáil.

Expand Close Labour Party leader Alan Kelly (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Labour Party leader Alan Kelly (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: "There’s an individual from our country who has according to the High Court is a very senior figure in organised crime on a global scale and according to CAB has controlled and managed operations of Kinahan organised crime group for some time.

"He’s now rebranded himself in the Middle East as a boxing promoter and one of the most famous individuals involved in that has described him as a smart, able and honest man. "Taoiseach our country has to intervene here.

"We have to through the Department of Foreign Affairs intervene with the UAE in relation to this individual.

"We owe it to the victims of such a cartel.

"Our country needs to do this and needs to do it today."

Read More

Mr Kelly added: "We also need to communicate very strongly to certain sports broadcasters and other companies involved in this."

He said: "I would ask you through the Department of Foreign Affairs... to highlight how important this is for us because of the parasitical criminal activities of this individual and all associated with him."

Expand Close Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Steve Humphreys

Mr Varadkar said: "Thanks for raising that matter – I don’t want to say too much about it but I have to say I was rather taken aback to see Tyson Fury and his video the other day and just dropping in that name that you mentioned as if this was not somebody who has a quite a chequered history in this State and elsewhere.

"While I can’t comment on any particular Garda operation I can certainly assure you there has been contact between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the authorities in the United Arab Emirates about that matter."

Online Editors