IRA victim Paul Quinn’s parents ‘praying’ for DCI John Caldwell’s recovery after Omagh shooting

The parents of IRA victim Paul Quinn have said they are appalled at the murder attempt on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and are praying for his recovery.

Breege and Stephen Quinn described the senior PSNI officer as “a gentleman” who never failed to phone them every year on the anniversary of their son’s killing to let them know he was thinking of them.

Paul (21) from Cullyhanna in south Armagh was beaten to death by the Provisional IRA in a barn just across the border in Co Monaghan in October 2007.

His mother Breege said she had sent Mass and get well cards to the detective who is critically ill in hospital after the New IRA shot him in Omagh last week.

“For 15 years, John Caldwell has rang our home on Paul’s anniversary to let us know that he hasn’t forgotten us and we are in his thoughts. Never once did he fail to phone. Paul was not just a statistic or another case to him,” Breege said.

“He went out of his way to relate to us as a family. So we want John and his family to know that Stephen and I are horrified at what has happened and we are thinking of him.

“I have sent a get well card and a Mass card for his full recovery. I told the priest in Cullyhanna how good he has been to us.

“Since John was shot, I’ve lit a candle for him every morning, placed it on the kitchen window sill, and said a wee prayer for him. It is the least I can do.

“We wish that there had never been any need for John to enter our lives, but he did and he has been part of our lives since Paul was murdered. We are heartbroken at what has happened to him.”

The Quinns first encountered DCI Caldwell shortly after their son’s death. “We met him in the SDLP office in Newry,” Breege said. “He was involved in the early part of the murder investigation in the north. We only met him once but he stayed in touch with us on the phone even when he had no need to.

“It meant the world to us – it let us know that somebody cared and understood what we were still going through even though Paul’s death had long moved out of the headlines.

“When we heard the name of the policeman shot in Omagh we hoped against hope that it wasn’t him. Then we saw his photograph on the TV. We thought that the days of people being shot on the street were over.”

Breege said it felt wrong to even speak about those who tried to kill DCI Caldwell in the same breath as the senior police officer.

“This is a man who was so good and supportive to us — as I am sure he was to the families of many other victims,” she said.

“I just don’t know what those who drove to that sports centre in Omagh last Wednesday night and shot him were thinking of.

“It was cruel beyond belief. I see it as pure evil. They will have families of their own so I can’t understand how they could inflict that on another family.”

Breege’s husband Stephen said: “All John Caldwell ever tried to do was help us. He was a lovely man. I liked him from the first minute I met him.

“He was simple and straightforward — there was no oul bulls**t with him. He related to us as human beings. He was such a decent, civil man.”

Stephen said he was devastated when he heard that the PSNI officer was fighting for his life: “He was out doing good that night in Omagh, training a junior football team.

“I don’t know what was going through the heads of those who tried to kill him. To shoot somebody who is doing you no harm — it’s an awfully bad job, I can make no sense of it.

“And to shoot him in front of his own son and other children. That young boy must be going through such trauma after witnessing that horrible scene.

“I want him and his mother to know that the Quinns understand what they are going through and are checking the news all the time to see how John is doing.”

Paul Quinn was lured from his Cullyhanna home to a barn in Oram, Co Monaghan, where a 12-strong IRA gang beat him with baseball bats and nail-studded cudgels. Every major bone in his body below his neck was broken in the attack. Nobody has been convicted of his murder.