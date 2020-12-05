Investigation: thousands of stolen images of Irish girls uploaded to sex sites

Thousands of images of Irish children – in many cases generated by children themselves – are being secretly harvested and stolen to be uploaded to sex websites around the globe.

Many of the images, mainly of girls under the age of 17, have been uploaded to various websites without the knowledge of the children or their parents, an investigation by the Irish Independent has revealed.

Photos and videos, posed for and created by children, are uploaded by them to various platforms like TikTok and Snapchat and harvested by other users for distribution on photo sharing sites or, in some cases, more extreme pornographic platforms. Highly sexualised Images are routinely exchanged by multiple users, on multiple platforms in a network that extends far and wide.

Separately, the online exchange of “candids” – photos taken without knowledge or consent – is adding to the huge volumes of material flooding sex websites.

In one example seen by the Irish Independent, several albums hosted on a Russian photo-sharing website feature girls in school uniforms bearing the crest of a number of well-known Dublin schools.

The images, secretly taken in shopping centres, outside schools and on the Luas, are filed under albums with titles that include “candid schoolies”, “Candid: girls in shorts” and “hockey girls”.

Another album, which features schoolgirls pictured in an Aldi store, has a tagline that says: “Shops are a great hunting ground but my camera struggles with the low lighting.”

“In terms of size, it is impossible to estimate scale,” said internet safety expert Pat McKenna of Childwatch.ie.

“Social media images have been copied en masse since about 2012 and generally these images are not nude. By 2015 at the release of our report Digital Fish, we had identified images from 400 social media accounts, and a lot more that we had no identity for, but knew that they were Irish.

"We estimated at that time that the numbers affected were likely measured in the thousands, probably over 10,000.

"If you add the stuff flooding in from ‘Candids’ to personal images sent over Snapchat and TikTok and now commercial virtual sex sites like OnlyFans – the numbers have to be staggering. We are absolutely operating in the tens of thousands of girls – and that would be no overstatement in my mind.”

The warning comes in the wake of an online leak of intimate and sexual images of Irish women and girls reported to gardaí amid calls for tougher laws to be put in place to protect victims.

In the case of this leak, men gathered largely nude photos of women, teenagers and allegedly minors into file folders clearly organised by their names and in many cases including screenshots of the social media pages.

While a very large file was taken down, the leaks continue unabated with the files continuing to appear and disappear frequently, and in one case distributed with a timer after which they are automatically deleted.

The men involved continue to communicate with the former ‘admin’ of the leak file identifying web places for users to continue to retrieve content. The community is simply waiting for the current media and Garda attention to die down before resuming their activities.

Cabinet has approved new legislation to criminalise the sharing of intimate images without consent.

As part of an investigation with the Irish Independent, Mr McKenna identified pictures and videos of Irish girls, likely under the age of 17, who had ended up on hardcore sex websites often frequented by child predators.

“The images are of children making videos in their bedroom, they might be wearing just their underwear and recreating a music video or something, “ said Mr McKenna.

“There is nothing illegal about what they are doing or sharing, but it is highly sought-after content by offenders.

"It goes up on something like TikTok and someone takes it, focuses in on the crotch area and sends it elsewhere.”

Mr McKenna said there is also an increasing number of underage children using social media to send nude pictures and sexually explicit videos of themselves to other users.

“According to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act they are committing a crime themselves,” he said.

“If they are sending the videos or images on, they are technically distributing child sex abuse material. The material I am coming across is featuring children who are younger and younger.

"They are highly sexualised and the content they are creating would be considered child abuse material.”

While the platforms themselves require that users must be at least 13 to use them, they have no age verification tools. As a result, children as young as nine and 10 have created profiles.

Last year an Oireachtas committee heard the number of children in Ireland who are sharing nude or sexually explicit photographs of themselves on WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram messenger apps is increasing. While there is no suggestion these children have been involved in any form of grooming or sexual abuse, the images they have uploaded have the potential to be used for more sinister purposes elsewhere.

As well as the scenarios described above, the issue of sexting – where children send nude images of themselves to boyfriends or girlfriends via messenger apps like WhatsApp – has also been highlighted. Once the images are sent, if further distributed, sometimes across multiple platforms, they can end up travelling into the hands of predators.

Mr McKenna said the “second level school system is awash with that form of imagery” and principals around the country are struggling to deal with the fallout.

He warned there are so many “intimate images” circulating in these school settings that the proposals in the new law could see the courts flooded with school children.

“One girl’s intimate images could land a 100 male students in a courtroom in the instance of a single complaint and that is no exaggeration,” he said.

“An Garda Síochána have tried to deal with such cases with common sense and sensitivity, primarily to have the images destroyed and protect the female child featured in them, but the new law may well scupper such efforts and court cases will be inevitable. That prospect may deter such victims from going to the gardaí at all.”

There is currently no law that specifically governs the act of exchanging intimate content online or the more problematic non-consensual sharing of explicit content.

The sharing of explicit images of minors is captured by the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998, designed to protect children from exploitation. If sexual images or videos of a child (under 18 ) are shared or stored on a device the act can be invoked, provided the content shared meets the definition of child sex abuse material. Self-produced explicit images exchanged by adolescents under the age of 18 could be considered child sex abuse material.

In short, any photo, video or audio recording that shows a child engaged in sexual activity, or that focuses specifically on the genital region of a child, is considered child sex abuse material.

It is less clear whether content that is provocative rather than sexually explicit is illegal.

Part of the act could be interpreted so that almost any provocative content produced or sent by a child could be considered as child sex abuse material.

Ultimately, only a court would decide if particular content could be considered illegal under this section.

In another example of an image that ended up on a sex website, Mr McKenna explained that a photo of a fully-dressed girl standing in her hallway had been copied before undergoing an editing process known as “tributing”.

“This was an innocuous picture that had been originally posted to Facebook,” he demonstrated.

“Her middle area has been edited, showing underwear. It’s not hers, but her face is still on the image.”

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said: “More than 99pc of child nudity content that we remove is detected by our technology before anyone reports it.

“We can also detect sexual predator behaviours and inappropriate interactions between an adult and a minor .

“Our safety notices in Messenger help people spot suspicious behaviour and we’re part of an industry-wide plan to combat online child sexual abuse.”

TikTok said its community guidelines “make clear that we do not tolerate sexually suggestive content involving a minor, and we have a zero-tolerance approach for predatory or grooming behaviour toward minors”.

A spokesperson added: "We are constantly enhancing our safety policies and features to ensure that TikTok can continue to be a safe and fun home for creative expression."

Snapchat said the age verification of minors is complex and there are several legal and technical challenges that are unresolved.