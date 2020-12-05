| 5.2°C Dublin

Investigation: thousands of stolen images of Irish girls uploaded to sex sites

Tens of thousands of photos have been stolen, doctored or surreptitiously snapped

Youngsters' pictures are being posted online, then hijacked and illegally posted on pornography websites Expand

Catherine Fegan

Thousands of images of Irish children – in many cases generated by children themselves – are being secretly harvested and stolen to be uploaded to sex websites around the globe.

Many of the images, mainly of girls under the age of 17, have been uploaded to various websites without the knowledge of the children or their parents, an investigation by the Irish Independent has revealed.

Photos and videos, posed for and created by children, are uploaded by them to various platforms like TikTok and Snapchat and harvested by other users for distribution on photo sharing sites or, in some cases, more extreme pornographic platforms. Highly sexualised Images are routinely exchanged by multiple users, on multiple platforms in a network that extends far and wide.

