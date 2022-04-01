Investigation launched as second decapitated pet discovered in south Dublin this week

An animal welfare charity is investigating the second discovery of a decapitated pet in the south Dublin area in the space of a week.

Yesterday afternoon, a DSPCA Inspector was called to a green area in Ballyboden where a cat’s body had been dumped.

"The cat, a tabby and white female, had been decapitated and the head was not found at the scene,” the DSPCA said.

“The DSPCA and Rathfarnham Gardaí are investigating and are calling on anyone who saw something suspicious or who may have any CCTV footage to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station as soon as possible.”

It comes as on Monday afternoon the DSPCA received a call from a member of the public who told them the body of a dog had been dumped in a bin shed beside an apartment block in Clondalkin.

The dog, which was a large, un-neutered, tan coloured, male bull terrier, had been decapitated

The animal’s remains were removed to the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham and were examined by DSPCA vets.

Upon examination, the dog was found to have been microchipped, and the DSPCA said this will assist the investigation.

The animal’s cause of death has not yet been identified but it is believed the animal had been dead “for no more than two days”.

“We know that the animal was not killed or decapitated at the place it was found and there is evidence that it was brought there in a vehicle and dragged a short distance to where it was dumped,” a spokesperson for the DSPCA said.

“We really need to find out what happened to this poor animal. It is a disgraceful way to treat any animal and the fact that its head is missing is even more disturbing.

“We are working with the Gardaí in both cases and really need the publics help in finding the persons responsible.”

Anyone with any information regarding either incident is asked to contact Rathfarnham Gardai (01) 666 6500, Gardaí in Clondalkin on (01) 666 7600 or DSPCA Inspectors at 01 4994727.