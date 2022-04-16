Investigation launched as man (40s) killed in fatal assault in Limerick city

A man (40s) was killed during a fatal assault in Limerick City last night.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault that happened on Parnell Street, Limerick, yesterday evening, Friday 15th April.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 10:25pm.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries. He was removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick to be treated before he later passed,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.”

Gardaí in Roxboro Road are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night, between 10pm and 10:40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information which may be relevant to the investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.