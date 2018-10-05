News Crime

Saturday 6 October 2018

Investigation launched after man shot in north Dublin

Ballymun Garda Station
Ballymun Garda Station

Robin Schiller

A MAN is fighting for his life following a shooting in north Dublin on Friday night.

Several garda units were called to the scene in Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun following reports of a shooting at around 11.30pm.

Gardai are investigating reports of possibly two people being involved in the gun attack.

A male is understood to have suffered serious injuries at the scene. Gardai said this morning that there were no updates on his condition.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News