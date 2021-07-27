Investigation launched after alleged rape of female Defence Forces member at mandatory quarantine hotel

Gardaí have launched a major investigation after a female member of the Defence Forces was allegedly raped by a male colleague in a quarantine hotel facility.

The incident is alleged to have happened late on Monday night. Gardaí were alerted to the complaint in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The alleged victim has been examined at a sexual assault unit of a Dublin hospital while the area of the hotel where the suspected attack is alleged to have happened was examined for a number of hours today by forensic gardaí who searched for DNA samples and other evidence.

The investigation is being led by specialist officers. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

When contacted by Independent.ie, a garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an allegation of an assault at a south city centre hotel. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Defence Forces confirmed they were aware of the garda investigation.

“Óglaigh na hÉireann are aware of an alleged incident that recently took place in a hotel that is currently in use for the purpose of Mandatory Hotel Quarantine,” a Defence Forces spokesman said.

“As the matter is the subject of an ongoing Garda investigation, it is inappropriate and not possible for us to comment any further,” he added.

Separately last week, Independent.ie revealed that only a quarter of people who have fled from mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) since the end of March have been returned.

Figures obtained from the Department of Health showed that 139 people have had “unauthorised departures” from MHQ and only 33 people came back, often following interventions by gardaí.

The figures cover the time period from March, when mandatory hotel quarantine became operational, up to Wednesday, July 14.

Last month it was reported that the Department of Defence was considering the establishment of an independent review of how it handles complaints of sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.