Investigation continues on fatal assault of man in Kildare after post-mortem completed

Garda search teams near to the scene where a man died after an assault at Allenwood South in Kildare early on Sunday morning. Photo by: Damien Storan

Gardaí continue to investigate all circumstances on the fatal assault of a man in Co Kildare after a post-mortem was completed yesterday.

The 29-year-old man, who has been named locally as Mark Loughlin, was found on a rural road in Allenwood South yesterday after gardaí had attended an earlier incident nearby.

Gardaí are treating the discovery of Mr Loughlin just before 4am as being related to the earlier incident that happened at around 1am.

In the first incident gardaí from Robertstown responded to a public order incident at Allenwood South.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a red Renault TRAFIC van.

But when gardaí arrived at the scene, no complaint was made to officers.

Two vehicles were detained pending forensic examinations.

A state post-mortem was completed by State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han Suyin yesterday evening but results will not be released for operational reasons.

Investigating gardaí continue to make the following appeals for information:

Information on the movement of a Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

Information in relation to the incident between the silver Audi A4 and the red Renault TRAFIC van in the Allenwood area.

Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”





Online Editors