Investigation as convicted burglar dies in cell at Limerick Prison

A burglary gang member who was jailed earlier this week was discovered dead in his prison cell this morning.

The unresponsive body of Edward Woodland (23) was discovered in a special observation cell in Limerick Prison at 6am.

The cell that Woodland was staying in was checked by officers every 15 minutes and they discovered the body at around 6am.

When contacted a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Services (IPS) said they do not comment on individual cases.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on 12th January 2023 and the next of kin have been notified,” the spokesperson said.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office,” they added.

It is understood that Woodland had served a number of previous sentences for minor offences.

Earlier this week Woodland (23) and three accomplices were sentenced for the burglary of an isolated farmhouse at Ballyveskill, Tiermaclane, Co Clare, on January 5, 2018. All four pleaded guilty to burglary and on the date.

Ennis Circuit Court heard that Mr Woodland was receiving disability benefit for his lactose intolerance.

Judge Eoin Garavan said: “I am sure that the taxpayer will be delighted to know that Department of Social Welfare pays disability benefit for lactose intolerance”.

Lactose intolerance is a common digestive problem where the body is unable to digest lactose, a type of sugar mainly found in milk and dairy products.

Judge Garavan said: “The less said about this the better but it seems to be an extraordinary reason for obtaining social protection disability payment.”

He made his comments as he sentenced the four men.

Three of the burglars, father and son Patrick (48) and Edward Woodland along with Paul Kiely (35) fled from the farmhouse after discovering that the sole occupant, James (Jimmy) O’Connor (97), was asleep in bed.

At around 3.30pm the raiders kicked in the door of the house and broke a lock before ransacking the property looking for cash. They then discovered Mr O’Connor's presence.

Nothing was taken in the burglary and Judge Garavan said no threat of violence or violence was used.

In sentencing, Judge Garavan imposed a five-year prison term on Patrick Woodland of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, a five-year prison term with the final year suspended on Edward Woodland with the same address, a five-year prison term on John Woodland of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick, with the final two years suspended and three and a half years on Paul Kiely Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick with the final one and a half years suspended.