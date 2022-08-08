Investigation after man impersonating garda detective calls to home of elderly couple in Cavan

An investigation is underway after a man impersonating a garda detective called to the home of an elderly couple in Cavan last Wednesday.

The man knocked on the door of their house in Drumbannon just after 10.30am claiming to be a member of the Detective Branch and asked if they had lost money.

He left empty-handed as a passenger in a light blue coloured car.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said : “Gardaí in Bailieboro are investigating an incident of impersonating a garda.”

“At approximately 10:30am on Wednesday, August 3, a lone male called to the home of an elderly couple in the Drumbannon area.”

“He claimed to be a member of the Detective Branch and enquired if the couple had lost money. Thankfully his ploy didn't work and he left empty handed as a passenger in a light blue car.”

“Did you see anything suspicious in the area or if you can offer any information please contact Bailieboro Gardai on 042 9694570.”

Following the incident, Gardai have asked the public to remain vigilant when it comes to cold callers at your home.

They have warned not to open your door unless you’re sure of the identity of the person calling.