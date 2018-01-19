Intruders breaking into home of woman (90s) interrupted by gardai

At around 1.40pm Sligo gardai responded to an alarm activation in a house in Coollooney which is owned by a woman in her 90s, who was not home at the time.

The gang fled from gardai but were later forced to stop by garda units near Kinnegad after the details of the car were circulated nationally.

It is understood the gang made an attempt to evade capture in Kinnegad but were blocked-in and arrested shortly before 5pm.