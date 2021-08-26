Interpol boss hails arrest of Daniel Kinahan associate Raffaele Imperiale as mugshot released

INTERPOL’s top official has welcomed the news of the recent arrest in Dubai of Daniel Kinahan associate Raffaele Imperiale, one of Italy’s most wanted criminals.

The organisation’s general secretary, Jurgen Stock, congratulated the “great work” of the Dubai police “in arresting two dangerous fugitives.”

“No matter how much wealth or power fugitives accumulate, or how far they travel, police work does not stop.

“Cases like this underline the power of international police cooperation via Interpol’s global network.”

Imperiale is the alleged kingpin of the organised crime syndicate known as the Camorra involved in drugs and weapons trafficking crimes across international borders.

Today, Dubai Police released a mugshot of Imperiale after his arrest along with his right-hand man, Raffaele Mauriello.

In a statement on an official government website, Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the criminals were placed under “close surveillance by a team of elite investigators”.

The force used its Oyoon project, which is based on a network of smart cameras, to track the accused for a week.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), explained: “Backed with the latest artificial intelligence technology, our officers kept track of Imperiale’s movements and revealed his deceptive methods in evading detection.

“At the zero hour, a team raided the house and arrested Imperiale. The team also seized large sums of cash, luxury watches and some valuable possessions, including paintings.”

The officer said the accused are now under the custody of the Dubai Public Prosecution, which will determine the mechanism for their extradition.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, said the arrests highlight the “fruitful cooperation” between the police and international law enforcement agencies.

In recent months, the Dubai Police have made multiple high-profile arrests of criminals wanted outside the UAE.

Imperiale is one of number of people involved in international crime who had been guests at Daniel Kinahan’s 2017 wedding.

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) documents sent to Dutch police identified Imperiale, Dutch mobster Ridouan Taghi, Bosnian criminal Edin Gačanin, Richard 'El Rico' Vega and Kinahan as the heads of a so-called ‘super drug cartel.’

El Rico is now serving 11 years in prison while Taghi is on trial for gangland activities in the Netherlands.