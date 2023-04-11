International arrest warrant issued for John Gilligan’s son ahead of drugs and weapons trial in Spain

Darren Gilligan now a wanted man after his no-show at Spanish courthouse last OctoberJohn Gilligan’s Spanish trial has been pushed back due to a suspension

AN INTERNATIONAL arrest warrant has been issued for John Gilligan’s son ahead of the criminal’s trial on drugs and weapons charges.

Spanish court officials confirmed Darren Gilligan was now officially a wanted man after his no-show at a courthouse last October where he and his father were among nine people due to take the stand.

Today, it emerged the 71-year-old convicted drug dealer, prosecuted over the murder of Sunday Independent crime reporter Veronica Guerin, has been told his day in court has again been put back because of a second suspension.

Gilligan was due to appear at a court in the Costa Blanca resort of Torrevieja on Monday, April 17, for the start of a three-day trial.

The timing of the hearing meant he would have stood in the dock the same day Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch learns his fate at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin. Hutch, who turns 60 this week, could face life in prison if he is convicted of the February 2016 murder of Kinahan cartel associate David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Gilligan has been warned he faces more than eight years in jail if convicted of the crimes he has been charged with. The possibility he could try to strike a plea bargain deal on day one of his trial had not been ruled out. But today it was confirmed Gilligan will remain a free man for the time being.

A spokesman for the judges due to head the Spanish hearing said: “Orihuela Criminal Court Number Two, with its HQ in Torrevieja, has provisionally suspended the trial due to start there next Monday, due to conflicting diary commitments of the lawyers involved.

“The intention is that in the next few weeks a new trial date is agreed.”

Court officials added: “The court has issued a national and International arrest warrant for this person.”

It was not immediately clear when the arrest order making Darren Gilligan a wanted man had been signed and issued.

Sources said of the trial suspension: “There was some initial talk about rescheduling it for the start of May but that date has also proved difficult and the various lawyers involved are now going to try to get together in the near future to come up with a new date they can all do.

“At the moment we just don’t know whether it’s going to be before the summer or after the summer. The important thing is that the new date that is agreed upon is abided by so this doesn’t turn into a farce.”

Friends said Darren Gilligan was back in Ireland and short of money after he failed to show in court last year.

Officials are understood to have made attempts to track him down before declaring him in contempt of court and paving the way for his arrest warrant.

John Gilligan

His father was charged with four crimes following his arrest in October 2020 at his former home in Torrevieja.

State prosecutors demanded an 18-month prison sentence for unlawful weapons possession after a gun Spanish police linked to Veronica Guerin’s assassination was found in the back garden of the property.

Detectives said the gun was the “same make and model” as the one used to kill the reporter in an ambush at a red light on the outskirts of Dublin in June 1996.

But Spanish state prosecutors went on to describe it as a Colt Defender and not the rare Colt Python .357 Magnum police had identified it as.

Prosecutors also said in a pre-trial indictment they wanted John Gilligan jailed for another two years if convicted of smuggling cannabis into Ireland, four years for illegally exporting powerful sleeping pills and 10 months for membership of a criminal gang.

His conviction on all four charges could result in a prison sentence of eight years and four months.

The other eight suspects include Gilligan’s British girlfriend Sharon Oliver and his friend ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong.

Armstrong was investigated but never charged over the murders of Shane Coates and Stephen Sugg after their bodies were discovered under a Costa Blanca warehouse he rented in July 2006.

The pre-trial indictment submitted to court officials accused Gilligan of masterminding a plot to smuggle drug deliveries from Spain to Ireland inside consignments of toys and flip-flops. Prosecutors say the drugs included cannabis and thousands of prescription-only sleeping pills dubbed "zimmos”, which heroin addicts use to help them sleep and numb pain.

Gilligan was released from prison here in October 2013 after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for trafficking cannabis resin.

He was tried for Ms Guerin’s murder with other members of his drugs gang after a former soldier who prepared the gun used to kill her agreed to turn state’s witness and was given immunity from prosecution.

Judge Diarmuid O’Donovan admitted as he acquitted Gilligan at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court he had “grave suspicions” the drugs baron was involved in the killing.

Former friend Brian ‘Tosser’ Meehan was convicted of the crime reporter’s murder.

Although Gilligan was acquitted of ordering the murder in 2001, he was convicted of importing two tons of cannabis resin worth €36m and sentenced to 28 years in prison, which was reduced on appeal.