| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inside the EncroChat data breach that exposed the criminal underworld and how a French court’s decision could undo months of police work

EncroChat sent a message to its users advising that they dispose of their devices immediately Expand

Close

EncroChat sent a message to its users advising that they dispose of their devices immediately

EncroChat sent a message to its users advising that they dispose of their devices immediately

EncroChat sent a message to its users advising that they dispose of their devices immediately
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

In June, 2020, the criminal underworld was rocked after one short message sent hitmen, drug dealers and extortionists on a scramble to cover their tracks.

The military-grade encrypted communications system EncroChat, used by organised criminals across Europe and the Middle East, had been breached by the French intelligence services.

Most Watched

Privacy