Innocent young man viciously stabbed on street as feud fears grow

The chief suspect for a vicious stab attack, in which an innocent 22-year-old man received horrific injuries, is a close associate of a bare-knuckle boxer who is serving a life sentence for murdering his wife.

The victim in the case is recovering today after being slashed multiple times in the face and upper body.

Gardaí said that there have been no arrests so far in relation to the shocking assault that happened on the Cappagh Road in Finglas at around 4.20pm yesterday.

The incident is linked to an escalating feud that the victim has no involvement in.

“The young lad was walking home from the shops when he was brutally stabbed a number of times,” a source said.

“The suspects in the case are believed to have travelled up from the midlands to carry out the attack.”

“They targeted the victim because of who he is related to but he has nothing to do with any feud,” the source added.

The suspect in the case who is a notoriously violent criminal posted on social media last night denying any involvement in the attack, while another man who was alleged to have been at the scene also took to social media to deny any involvement in the shocking incident, which has caused outrage in the Traveller community.

Tensions remain high in the Finglas area today with an increased garda presence because of fears of a revenge attack.

At the centre of the feud is a violent criminal who has previous convictions for firearms and other violent offences.

He is originally from Finglas but is now living in the midlands and he is being “blamed” for being the main protagonist behind yesterday’s stab attack.

He is closely linked to bare knuckle boxer Michael Quinn McDonagh, who murdered his wife Jacqueline in an assault that lasted one hour and 20 minutes in their home in Dundalk, Co Louth, in August, 2012.

During the course of their marriage, McDonagh was "physically and mentally cruel" to Jacqueline, the court heard.

The two factions at the centre of the feud have been in serious dispute “on and off” for around two decades.

Sources say that the feud intensified this year when it is suspected that associates of the stab suspects vandalised a grave occupied by a member of the rival faction in an incident in a midlands graveyard.

This incident along with major tensions surrounding an organised fight which is due to take place next month has led to an escalation of vile threats on social media.

In some of these recordings which have been heard by Independent.ie, there have been threats to burn children to death, decapitate people and shoot rivals.

The escalating tension led to an incident outside a post office in Finglas last month in which it is lucky that no-one was injured after large knives were produced.

“There can be no doubt that this is a very serious situation that has the potential for even more serious violence and what is clear is that one side seem to be very much the aggressors,” a source said.

“And it this faction that are the suspects for stabbing that young man,” the source added.

The victim was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where it is understood he is still being treated today.