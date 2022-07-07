Innocent man escapes injury after house shot up amid row over debt

An innocent man aged in his 50s was the only person in a property that was shot-up late on Tuesday night.

Detectives in Co Offaly are working on the theory that the house was targeted due to a debt owed to a local criminal gang.

The occupant who was in the house has no involvement in crime and does not owe the debt.

There has been no arrests so far in the case but officers are investigating if a local gang was responsible for the gun attack in which no-one was injured.

Today gardaí made an appeal for information in the case.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in Clara, Co. Offaly on Tuesday, 5th July 2022,” a spokeswoman said.

“At approximately 11:30pm on Tuesday night, Gardaí received reports that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co. Offaly. No injuries were reported during the incident.

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” she explained.

In a separate case, gardaí in Tallaght are continuing to investigate a gun attack that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

A 67-year-old man was hospitalised after shots were fired into a house in south Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Bawnlea area of Tallaght shortly after 2pm.

Gardaí are investigating if a low-velocity weapon, believed to be a pellet gun, was used in the shooting.

The injured man suffered non-life threatening facial injuries during the incident in which two shots were discharged at the property.

A front window of the house was also shattered before the perpetrator fled the scene.