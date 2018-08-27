Innocent family terrorised by 'out of control' gang in reckless gun attack on home

An innocent family was left terrified when four shots were fired into a Dublin home by a gang that is said to be “completely out of control”.

The shocking incident happened at 4am last Tuesday at the Pinewood Green estate, Balbriggan, when five family members aged between 18 and 42 were in the property.

The gang fired four shots into the house with a handgun, smashing a downstairs sitting room window.

Two bullets were later found lodged in the wall of the room.

Gardai who rushed to the scene of the early-morning gun attack later found four shell casings outside the property.

“This was a really reckless gun attack and had the family been in the sitting room when those shots were discharged someone could have been easily killed,” a source said last night.

There were five people in the house at the time, including a completely innocent 42-year-old woman and her children.

Sources said last night that the target of the attack may have been a 22-year-old man who is well known to gardai for a variety of offences, including criminal damage, drugs, theft and a wide range of other crimes.

Suspected of the attack is an organised Traveller criminal gang which has taken over the lucrative patch that was once controlled by infamous jailed crime boss Cornelius Price.

It is also suspected that the gang is targeting the young man over an alleged drugs debt, which is believed to be less than €2,000.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, which is being investigated by Balbriggan detectives. Last month, the Herald revealed that the gang’s activities led to armed officers patrolling the north Co Dublin seaside town.

The gang has now taken over the patch which was once controlled by crime boss Price, while he serves his sentence in Cork Prison for recklessly endangering a garda.

The family-based organised crime gang, with strong links to Blanchardstown and Cavan town, cannot be named here as most members of the gang are facing charges before the courts and the crew is also involved in stolen car offences.

Last year, Independent.ie revealed the mob was waiting outside a social welfare office up to three times a week to collect debts owed by vulnerable addicts.

The cash-strapped addicts are forced to hand over the vast majority of their meagre dole payments to the ruthless crew, which has become main players in Balbriggan and surrounding areas of the capital’s northside.

The mob it has taken over from was closely linked to dangerous criminal Price.

He was jailed for three years in February after being convicted of reckless endangerment of a garda at Balbriggan Garda Station over three years ago.

His mob is suspected of involvement in three gangland murders, including that of Benny Whitehouse (36), who was shot dead in September 2014.

In May 2015, Price was arrested and later released without charge by gardai investigating that murder.

The gang is also the chief suspect for the suspected murders of Tallaght man Willie Maughan (34) and his Latvian partner Anna Varslavane (21), who were last seen near Price’s house in the Gormanston area on April 14, 2015.

