Innocent family has lucky escape after home targeted in feud bomb attack

A completely innocent family had a lucky escape when a bomb believed to be a grenade was thrown at their home as part of an escalating gangland feud involving the ‘Mr Flashy’ drugs gang

Gardai are working on the theory that a rival gang decided to target the home of another innocent woman, who is closely linked to the notorious drug dealer.

However the bungling gang targeted the wrong property and the suspected grenade exploded in the back garden of the home, causing damage to a door and a window and leaving “a large hole in the ground.”

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident which unfolded in Finglas last night and there have been no arrests in the case so far.

“Gardaí are investigating reports of an incident of criminal damage at a property in the Deanstown Green area of Finglas. This is reported to have occurred at approximately 7:55pm on Monday 7th February,” a spokesman said.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them. They are particularly keen for anyone who may have witnessed or have camera footage of this incident to make contact with Gardaí,” he added.

Officers called the army bomb disposal team to the scene and the bomb specialists spent almost an hour at the property after arriving there at around 10.30pm to carry out “post blast analysis” according to a Defence Forces spokesman.

The bomb disposal unit returned to the scene in Finglas at 10am today to carry out more examinations in an attempt to determine exactly what the device was that blew up last night and they continue to investigate it.

Gangland tensions in the locality have been at a high level over the past fortnight after a dispute broke out between the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang and a rival faction after thugs assaulted a close associate of the gangster and stole a high-end watch from him on a Dublin Bus.

Gardai are investigating if last night’s botched bomb attack is linked to that dispute.

“Detectives are satisfied that the wrong house was targeted last night. The belief is that the intended target was a woman who is well known to ‘Mr Flashy’ but has no involvement in crime,” a source said.

“There can be no doubt that this incident will further increase tensions in the Finglas area,” the source added.

It was the robbery of the high-end watch during the assault incident on a bus around two weeks ago that kicked off the latest criminal dispute in the troubled northside suburb.

After much taunting on social media between the two factions, at around 10 pm on Sunday of last week, the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang targeted an innocent teenage boy who has links to the gang who were blamed for the bus incident.

“He was walking in the area with two other juvenile teenagers when they pulled up and tried to force him into the boot of a car.

“They were armed with a wheel brace, hammer and golf club. The young lad was saved when a woman came out of her house when she saw what was going on but she got hit with a wheel brace.

“The lad who was with the teenager they tried to put in the boot got a bang from a hammer and a juvenile female who was there also got assaulted,” the source explained.

But it was the original target who got the worst beating and he was set upon with the golf club and other weapons.

After the assault, the teenager was rushed to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Hospital at Temple Street but he has since been discharged.

However the juvenile, who has no criminal convictions,suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose along with other injuries and it is understood that he will need reconstructive surgery on his face.

It has now emerged that in the aftermath of the brutal assault, on the night of January 30, at least five other criminals including a close associate of slain gangster Eric Fowler decided to “take the law” into their own hands and target the attackers of the teenager.

They went to a ‘safe-house’ on Ratoath Drive which has long been used by the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang.

“It was a brave or more likely stupid move for the crew to rock up to that house without weapons because when they got there five shots were allegedly fired at them and they had to run away,” the source said.

Bullet casings were later found at this scene by gardaí.

The gangsters were then followed to the Deanstown area where it is suspected that the ‘Mr Flashy’ crew allegedly fired more shots in the direction of Eric Fowler’s close friends’ home.

No one was injured in the alleged shooting incidents which have led to a major garda investigation but no arrests have been made.

Apart from an increase in armed detective patrols, the Armed Support Unit (ASU) has had an almost constant presence in Finglas over the last ten days.