Innocent family defies criminal's intimidation campaign after man left with life-changing injuries

AN EXTREMELY violent criminal linked to the Kinahan cartel has been found guilty of a vicious assault on an innocent man, whose family suffered a campaign of terrifying intimidation in the build-up to his trial.

Independent.ie can today expose the reign of terror of jailed gangster Mark Carlyle (28) after a jury just took one hour to convict him of charges on Thursday.

The career criminal has 110 previous convictions and is currently serving a three-year sentence for firearms offences.

This is separate to a three-and-a-half-year sentence he received for attacking a bouncer while he was socialising with junior cartel members after the funeral of mobster Gerard ‘Hatchet’ Kavanagh.

Gardai believe that cartel muscle-man Carlyle was behind a campaign of terror against an innocent Crumlin family from behind bars, which led to their home being attacked five times.

Despite the massive intimidation against the victim and his family, Carlyle was convicted this week and now faces even more jail time.

Carlyle, of Derry Park, Crumlin, will be sentenced at a later date after a Dublin Circuit Court jury convicted him of assault causing harm to Mark Conway (34) on Captain’s Road, Crumlin, on October 12, 2015.

He was also convicted of violent disorder on the same date, at the same location.

Mr Conway was left with life-changing injuries and there were fears that he might die before he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

He was kicked in the head a number of times during the course of the early morning attack and suffered severe injuries to his face and head.

Last night, senior sources said that gardai will continue to mount a “special beat” near the victim’s Crumlin home “for as long as it takes” before the threat goes away.

The property has been attacked five times, including an incident where a car connected to the family was burnt out at the property in a sinister arson incident last October.

However, most of the attacks at the Crumlin house involved windows being broken with hammers, iron bars and other weapons.

A foiled attack occurred during the snow of Storm Emma when two undercover gardai arrested Carlyle’s closest associate and recovered a hammer near the property after it had been targeted twice in the space of three days on the previous week.

HAMMER

A file has been sent to the DPP in relation to Carlyle’s best pal after the hammer was recovered from the scene.

After that, gardai were forced to take the rare step of placing a protection post outside the innocent family’s home to prevent any further attacks.

Sources said that gardai would like to pay a “special tribute” to the family, which has suffered so much intimidation after the young man was savagely assaulted.

Over the course of the last year, individuals aligned to Carlyle have also called at the family’s home late at night, issuing sinister threats.

“The family have stood firm despite all the threats and intimidation. The streets are safer without him around,” a source said.

Carlyle, who is suspected of acting as a “muscle-man” for the cartel in the Crumlin area before being locked up, had links to cartel criminals such as Tallaght enforcer Paul Rice Snr and slain gangster ‘Hatchet’ Kavanagh,

who was shot dead in Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2014.

However, sources say that he has been living a “relatively isolated” life in jail and his main visitor apart from his family is the Crumlin criminal who is suspected of carrying out intimidation on his behalf.

Carlyle was part of a group, including boxer Jamie Kavanagh, who attacked door staff at Dublin’s Copper Face Jacks nightclub, in what the court heard was “an explosion of violence” in the aftermath of the ‘Hatchet’ funeral in September 2014.

The court heard that Paul Rice Jnr, of Allenton Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin, and Carlyle were the instigators of the brawl and committed the worst of the violence.

Rice and Carlyle dragged one bouncer across the street before punching him 17 times to the head. Carlyle also lifted a security barrier and threw it at the security staff.

While he was jailed for this offence in December 2015, it was by no means his most serious brush with the law.

SHOTGUN

Earlier this month, Carlyle was given an additional three-year sentence for having a sawn-off shotgun in a public park.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to unlawful possession of a firearm at Pearse Park, Windmill Road, Crumlin, on June 21, 2015.

A detective gave evidence that Carlyle had a package wrapped up in plastic when he met with four other men in the park.

The men were examining the package and there was some jostling and a witness heard a bang, the court heard.

The witness described seeing a man fitting Carlyle's description unwrapping the plastic packaging and saw a sawn-off shotgun.

He saw Carlyle walking off then and called gardai.

Gardai arrived and approached Carlyle, who took off running, a garda said.

The gun was found in some undergrowth and was found to be a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun with cartridges.

Carlyle was arrested on the night for another matter, but forensic tests found he had firearms residue on his clothes.

Previous court hearings have heard that Carlyle was a boxing champion in his youth.

He began boxing at the age of seven and at 19 he was an All-Ireland champion.

“After that, drinking took over and his boxing career declined to zero,” a defence barrister said.

He said he threw his talent away in a downward spiral of drink and criminal convictions but he had stopped drinking and had committed not to drink again.

Carlyle’s convictions include assault of a garda, obstructing a garda, 21 convictions for threatening and abusive behaviour, intoxication in a public place, dangerous driving and permitting a horse to pose a danger to the public.

In the unusual horse case he received a five-month suspended sentence when he jumped on a horse and put gardai in danger while they were trying to seize the animal at a stable.

