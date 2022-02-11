An innocent family were lucky to escape unharmed after their home was mistakenly targeted in a petrol bomb attack last night.

The shocking firebombing happened in the Kilmainham area of Dublin and is believed to be part of an escalating south Dublin feud.

It was carried out in a suspected revenge attack less than 24 hours after up to seven shots were fired at a house in Crumlin.

The dispute between a close pal of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, and a convicted armed robber, has led to heightened tensions in the city.

The latest incident happened at 7.15pm yesterday evening when a property in the Sarsfields Road area was targeted.

A suspected petrol bomb was thrown at the house while a number of people were inside and while damage was caused to the property, no injuries were reported.

Sources have told Independent.ie that the occupants were a completely innocent family who were mistakenly attacked.

Detectives suspect that a female relative of the convicted armed robber was the intended target of the attack. This woman has no involvement in the dispute.

Several messages have since been posted on social media by the feuding criminals suspected of being behind the attack in which they gloat over the fire-bombing believing they got their intended target.

One source said: “This dispute which began with online taunts and threats has now significantly escalated over a 24-hour period.

“Unfortunately, there are now major concerns that things will only get worse".

Gardai are continuing to investigate the latest attack and no arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 7:15pm on Thursday, 10th February, 2022, at a residence on the Sarsfield Road, Dublin 10.

“No persons were injured during the course of the incident. The scene was preserved for technical examination.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Shortly after midnight in the early hours of Thursday morning up to seven shots were fired into a house in Downpatrick Road in Crumlin.

No injuries were reported.

The chief suspect is the violent armed robber in his mid 30s who has also served a number of jail terms for serious assaults. He has since gone to ground and Gardai are attempting to locate him.

The criminal whose home was shot at is a convicted drug dealer aged in his 30s and a close friend of Conor McGregor.

The UFC fighter, who has no involvement in criminality, and his pal have been regularly spotted in each other’s company and socialising together in recent years.