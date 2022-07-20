Infamous prison inmate Celyn Eadon lasted just three months on the outside

It took just three months before the man known as one of Ireland’s most violent prison inmates was back behind bars after his release last year.

Celyn Eadon (30), who has a brain injury from excessive drug taking as a teenager, appeared in court this week after launching an unprovoked attack on a support worker at his west Dublin apartment.

The assault last January came after his release the previous September when he went from being detained in the National Violence Reduction Unit in the Midlands Prison to living in an apartment.

He had been taken to an address in Dublin’s north inner-city by five prison officers on the day of his release such was fear of the danger he posed to the public, said sources.

His time in jail since 2011 for killing his mother in a frenzied knife attack, has been marked by several violent episodes and attacks on staff.

This week Eadon got another 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to an assault during which he punched the support worker a number of times.

They had been discussing the film 'Scream', which triggered a loss of control, it was heard in court.

Eadon, who appeared by video-link, interrupted court proceedings a number of times to assert he only punched his support worker once.

He also interrupted during his manslaughter trial after his murder conviction had been quashed on appeal in 2019, repeatedly asking the judge: “When’s my release date?”

During another video-link hearing he called a prosecution barrister, a “f****g annoying b*****d” and a “f*****g a****le” before the link was cut.

Details of Eadon’s disturbed and violent behaviour while in prison emerged during various court hearings as he notched up more convictions.

He carried out 15 assaults including 10 on prison staff.

During his time inside Eadon had been subject to what is known as ‘barrier-handling’ in prison in which he is escorted by a control and restraint teams wearing body armour and helmets any time he had to leave his cell.

Initially jailed for life for the murder of his mother, in 2019 he won a Supreme Court appeal against the conviction and then pleaded guilty to manslaughter charge for which he got a 14-year-sentence.

During that hearing both the prosecution and defence expressed concern about where Eadon would live on his release.

The Probation Service previously said it was unable to provide the type of high-support accommodation he needed.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Michael White said Eadon “remains at risk of inflicting violence on the public” and his violent temperament is an “alarming factor”.

At this week’s trial it emerged Eadon was assigned support workers to help him live independently and he was placed in accommodation provided by the Peter McVerry Trust.

The court heard this week that Eadon got on very well with his support worker, who was “fond” of him.

The support worker and a female colleague visited Eadon in his Ongar apartment and were discussing films when “out of the blue” Eadon attacked the support worker, punching him a number of times to the face.

When the other support worker shouted to Eadon, telling him who it was he was punching, he released the man immediately.

During his murder trial in 2014 it was heard how Eadon had begun taking drugs at an early age beginning with solvent sniffing at the age of 10.

By the time of his mother’s death he was taking amphetamines, methamphetamines and cannabis along with prescription medication.

The court was told his mother had taken drugs from her son’s bedroom and burnt them the evening before she died.



