Infamous Limerick gangland killer back on the streets after 17 years behind bars

Derek McNamara (52), once described as a central figure in the city’s underworld, was given temporary release after a battle with a serious illness

Eamon Dillon

An infamous Limerick gangland killer serving life for murder has been released from prison after serving 17 years behind bars.

Derek McNamara (52), once described as a central figure in the city’s underworld, was given temporary release after a battle with a serious illness.

