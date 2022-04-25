In pictures: Inside the luxury Dubai apartment Kinahan brothers rented for €46k a year"indo dau

This is the exclusive residential building in Dubai where the Kinahans rented a luxury apartment with an upfront €46,600 payment.

Daniel and Christopher Kinahan Jnr rented a two-bedroom apartment on the 14th floor of the Iris Blue building in Dubai Marina, according to documents leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Financial documents show how the brothers moved their operations from Spain to Dubai in the immediate aftermath of the Regency Hotel attack in Dublin in February 2016.

A tenancy agreement leaked to the ICIJ shows the brothers paid 185,000 Dirhams (€46,000) up front for one year's rent of the 127 square metre property, beginning on March 1, 2016 - just over three weeks after David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel.

The owner of the apartment bought it the previous year for €630,000 and documents show the Kinahan siblings got one parking space in the underground car park as part of the agreement.

It is understood Daniel and Christy stayed in the apartment, but Christy was there in more recent times.

An EU-funded probe into the Kinahans identified dozens of front companies used by the cartel to help move narcotics and other contraband and launder the proceeds of crime.

"Food-trading companies, bars and restaurants were set up in Ireland, Spain and the UK for laundering and functional purposes," the investigation found.

The documents released this week also reveal the various different companies set up by the Kinahan after their move to Dubai.

In November 2016, the brothers established a company and a branch under the name Haizum General Trading Co. LLC in different UAE jurisdictions.

The company would trade in clothing and textiles according to the leaked documents, while the branch was based at Jumeirah Lake Towers and incorporated in a special tax zone known as the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC), would trade pasta, sugar, cooking oil and other foodstuffs.

Despite their well-publicised links to organised crime at the time of their move to Dubai, authorities there approved their incorporation of the free zone branch after a due diligence report said the Kinahan brothers were "low risk" and concluded "okay to proceed".

The leaked documents also show links between MTK Global and Ducashew Consultancy, one of the Kinahan companies that has been sanctioned by the US.

MTK, was co-founded by Kinahan and his boxer pal Matthew Macklin in 2012 as a gym in Marbella and later expanded to a global boxing company.

It was bought in 2017 by Scottish woman Sandra Vaughan, who repeatedly claimed Kinahan was no longer involved despite indications to the contrary.

Document released ICIJ show details about Vaughan's involvement in the Kinahan-owned Ducashew Consultancy based in Dubai.

Ducahshew's website, which is no longer in operation, previously boasted of the company's "strong relations with [UAE] government departments, banks, and regulating bodies".

Records also show MTK, Ducashew and Haizum all shared an address at Jumeirah Bay Tower in Dubai.