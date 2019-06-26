In pictures: CAB takes control of Liam Byrne's Dublin home

THE CAB has taken control of Kinahan associate Liam Byrne’s Dublin home following the Bureau’s major investigation into his crime gang.

After midnight today the Crumlin property was officially handed over to the Cab and is the final asset seized from the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigators were on hand to ensure workers could safely board up the luxury house previously valued at around €1m.

The property, at 2 Raleigh Square, has been described as the mobster’s “crown jewel” and had been refurbished and renovated for €740,000.

Liam Byrne himself has not lived in the house for some time and has been living in the UK.

Just a stones throw away from Byrne’s home on Raleigh Square, the former property owned by Sean McGovern on Kildare Road is also boarded up.

The house was ruled the proceeds of crime earlier this year. After the High Court order was made, significant fittings were removed from the property with only a toilet left in a downstairs room.

The damage caused to both the Kildare Road home and a separate house in Clondalkin, owned by Byrne, led to the Cab asking the High Court to make an order preventing fixtures and fittings being removed from the Raleigh Square house.

In March Cab asked for Liam’s sister Maria Byrne, who had bought the property, to give an undertaking that no fixtures or fittings would be removed before it was vacated.

