In Pictures: Bulletproof windows, 40 bottles of aftershave and hot tub - CAB seize home of suspected drug trafficker

THE CAB have seized the Dublin home of a suspected drug trafficker which was fitted with bulletproof windows, a hot tub and a sauna.

More than 40 pairs of runners, a wide range of aftershave and a poster of ‘Tony Montana’- the fictional drug lord played by Al Pacino - were also discovered when gardai raided the Finglas home of Jason Boyle.

Jason Boyle Pic: Collins Courts

The convicted armed robber had spent thousands renovating his council house on Casement Drive with what the High Court ruled were the proceeds of crime.

The property, valued at around €250,000, was seized along with €72,000 in cash while a property in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, was also frozen.

It was previously a modest three-bedroom local authority home but Boyle spent thousands on renovations as well as installing a state-of-the art security system, kitchen fittings and an extension.

CAB officers had claimed that the assets were owned by alleged drug trafficker Jason Boyle, but were registered in the name of Boyle’s parents to conceal his involvement.

Around 40 bottles of after-shave, 44 pairs of runners, a 65 inch television and the Tony Montana poster were among the items discovered when the property was searched.

The Criminal Assets Bureau also said that Boyle’s only legitimate means of income was the social welfare, despite having €17,000 worth of teeth repairs carried out and driving a number of luxury cars.

This included an Audi A7 valued at €47,000 which was also seized.

The CAB has alleged that Boyle is heavily involved in the drug-trade, which he has denied.

44 pairs of runners were found in the house

Jason Boyle was previously sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the UK in 2004 for armed robbery.

Online Editors