‘I’m Not Here to Hurt You’ – new podcast tells story of Ireland’s ‘polite bank robber’

One of Ireland’s most prolific bank robbers has opened up about how his high-level education couldn’t keep him from the path of self-destruction.

John O’Hegarty was dubbed the “polite bank robber” after holding up at least 15 banks in 2004.

In a new five-part podcast called I’m Not Here To Hurt You, the Dubliner talks about life inside prison and how it has taken him the best part of a decade outside it to rebuild a life.

His descent into crime started with a bicycle accident on Baggot Street which impacted several lives. It was a make or break moment for O’Hegarty — and it broke him. “It’s like a crack emerged. I just floated away,” he says on the podcast.

What happened next is scarcely believable. A man destined for great things in academia became a notorious criminal.

O’Hegarty had a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in psychoanalytic studies from Trinity College Dublin. He also obtained a degree in psychology at the University of Leuven in Belgium, one of the oldest philosophy institutes in the world.

He would eventually end up getting a 12-year prison sentence.

“People often say to me: ‘You were lucky you went to prison, and you had degrees.’ I’ve seen comments, like: ‘This guy had a traumatic accident but he had a degree in psychoanalysis, he should have been able to deal with it. He should have been able to deal with addiction.’

“I can understand why people might think that on one level. But if you understand how the head works, unfortunately it’s not that easy.

“I have been lucky in many respects, but that certainly didn’t play into me having a better time in the past,” he says.

The I’m Not Here To Hurt You podcast has been developed by the team behind the award-winning The Indo Daily and has been more than a year in the making.

In the podcast, journalist Kevin Doyle goes on a journey to find out how a man with all of O’Hegarty’s advantages in life becomes hunted by gardaí.

Through interviews with O’Hegarty, a story full of unexpected twists and confessions is drawn out. With the help of reporter Amy Molloy they piece together the missing parts.​

Doyle, who is group head of news at Mediahuis Ireland, said: “We revisit uncomfortable truths — and at times it felt like hearing a confession, as he slowly opened up about his crime, life in prison and the idea that you can never truly be an ex-criminal.

“One thing he said has always stuck in my mind: ‘We all deal with pain in different ways.’

“And it’s so true. How John dealt with his pain visited huge distress on others. He knows that now and is at times searingly honest in analysing his own life story.

“As much as this is a true-crime podcast, it is even more so a window into human fragility.”​