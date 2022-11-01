| 9.8°C Dublin

If you want to prevent crime, put more gardaí on the beat, says businesswoman who lost €240,000 in shop ram-raid

Kay Mulcaire, owner of Isobel and Marc Cain boutiques in Adare, Co Limerick Expand

Kay Mulcaire, owner of Isobel and Marc Cain boutiques in Adare, Co Limerick

Ralph Riegel

Boutique owner Kay Mulcaire has said security and crime prevention costs have become a major challenge for Irish retailers.

She says traders want to see more uniformed gardaí patrolling the streets of Irish cities, towns and villages – “a visible crime deterrent” that modern technology simply cannot rival or replace.

