If you want to prevent crime, put more gardaí on the beat, says businesswoman who lost €240,000 in shop ram-raid

Boutique owner Kay Mulcaire has said security and crime prevention costs have become a major challenge for Irish retailers.

She says traders want to see more uniformed gardaí patrolling the streets of Irish cities, towns and villages – “a visible crime deterrent” that modern technology simply cannot rival or replace.

Kay was almost put out of business by an East European crime gang that specialised in ram-raids.

She now wants to see more gardaí on the beat within Ireland’s business and retail areas, greater opening hours for garda stations and more support for community officers.

Kay operates the Isobel and Marc Cain boutiques in Adare – both hugely successful thanks to the town’s booming tourism industry and its growing international profile due to Adare Manor and its imminent hosting of the Ryder Cup, a €170m coup for the Limerick village.

But a ram-raid on one of her Adare boutiques resulted in a €240,000 loss due to damage caused to the store, stolen stock and lost revenue.

“It was awful – it almost put me out of business,” she said.

“It was really upsetting because you work so hard to establish your business and then suddenly you are targeted by criminals.

“I started out over 25 years ago with my first boutique in Rathkeale. I built the business up to the point where I now operate two boutiques.

“But I work seven days a week just to keep the business going. I have to work really, really hard to make sure the operation is successful. It hasn’t been easy in Ireland over the past 15 years or so.”

Kay employs six full- and part-time staff, and her businesses are typical of the small-medium family-run operations that are the life-blood of rural Irish towns.

“This whole thing about the break-in left me very worried and very upset,” she said.

“The robbery was bad enough but I think what was even worse was knowing that they had actually been in the shop, checking out the security systems and looking for the kind of things they wanted to steal.”

The aftermath of the robbery was very serious for her operation.

She had to spend thousands of euros installing upgraded security systems.

“There are now 24 security cameras inside and outside the stores.

“Those cameras have to be serviced twice a year and I also have to pay for a 24-hour monitoring system.”

“I had to spend thousands of euros on the system because, if I didn’t, my insurance company would not offer me cover.”

Kay warned that her experience is typical of small-medium retailers across Ireland where break-ins, robberies and shoplifting exert enormous financial pressure on their operations.

“I really didn’t know where this raid was going to leave us,” she said. “This put us under really severe pressure. It can be tough enough running a small business in a rural town without having to cope with this kind of thing.”

The ram-raid theft from the Isobel boutique netted the gang clothing and accessories worth €80,000.

The goods were discovered at a Dublin logistics firm about to be shipped to Lithuania.

But, for Kay and her staff, the true cost was multiples of that amount.

“It wasn’t just the loss of stock, it was the damage to the premises, the hassle with the insurance company and, probably worst of all, the fear that enters your head over knowing these thieves were actually inside your shop while you were there and working.”

Kay said she believes the most successful crime prevention asset in Adare is veteran local garda Pat Buckley,

“He really is fantastic – he knows all the traders in the town and he walks the beat just like you’d expect an officer to. I have no doubt that when he is walking the beat, criminals turn around and go looking somewhere else for robberies.”

“I just don’t think you get the same benefit from gardaí in a patrol car driving through the area a couple of times a day. As a trader, I feel reassured when I see gardaí walking the beat.”

Kay said such visible, community-focused policing needs to be supported and expanded in Ireland.