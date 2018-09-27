GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris has hailed Garda successes in seizing criminals' assets saying: "If there's one thing better than locking criminals up, it's taking their ill-gotten gains from them."

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris has hailed Garda successes in seizing criminals' assets saying: "If there's one thing better than locking criminals up, it's taking their ill-gotten gains from them."

'If there's one thing better than locking criminals up, it's taking their ill-gotten gains from them' - Garda Commissioner

He also told a Policing Authority (PA) meeting that the murder conviction of gangland figure Freddie Thompson was a result as a "world class investigation".

Mr Harris was speaking at his first engagement with the (PA) and said he's been struck by the quality of staff and Garda members since he was appointed earlier this month.

He praised the successful policing of the recent Papal visit to Dublin and Knock.

He also said Gardaí have dealt "many major blows" against organised crime in recent times.

He pointed to a €2m seizure of cash from one organised crime group at the weekend.

And he praised the work of the Criminal Assets Bureau and recent seizures high end vehicles, saying it sends a strong message to gang members that "if they're enjoying a lavish lifestyle it's not going to be for very long".

Online Editors