THE sister-in-law of convicted double-murderer Frank McCann has pleaded with the Justice Minister to keep him in jail.

Elizabeth Shorten, the wife of McCann’s younger brother Derek, said she fears for her family’s safety if he walks free one day. She believes he could commit a horrific crime again.

The former swimming coach was convicted of the murder of his wife Esther and adoptive 18-month-old daughter Jessica in 1996 after initially being charged in 1993.

Esther and her baby were killed in a fire that took place in their family home in Rathfarnham, south Dublin, in September 1992.

McCann is serving two consecutive life sentences in Arbour Hill prison in Dublin for setting the house on fire while his wife and daughter were inside.

He is eligible to apply for parole every three years, something multiple members of his and Esther’s family have said they’re extremely worried about.

Ms Shorten said she is particularly concerned for her own family, as her 57-year-old husband has dementia, putting him in a vulnerable position.

She also believes Derek’s illness could be in part caused by his brother being convicted for the murder of his wife and daughter.

"Derek isn’t well now at all, he has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and I can’t help but feel that, in part, trauma and things that happen have an effect. While it might not be a cause, it quite probably is a participant factor, it’s quite possible,” she told Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline.

“I would fear for our safety and because of our circumstance and how vulnerable we are as a family with Derek and the way he is, what if Frank was to come by our house?

"If he walks out, out walks evil.

“I shouldn’t have to worry and that’s why I come back to the Minister for Justice. There is a duty of care for society and those who may be potentially harmed. He hasn’t changed.”

Ms Shorten said the “burden” her family has felt since the double-murder is “hard to explain”. She and her husband Derek heard of the horrendous news just as they came back from their honeymoon in 1992, and said the trauma has followed them their whole married life.

"It’s something hard to explain. It’s like If you ever sat on a chair and one leg was broken, you’d never sit on a chair the same way again – you would always kind of check.”

Ms Shorten said she believes it’s “really important” that she speaks out about this issue as a decision on McCann’s possibility of parole is coming up next week.

"I felt it was really important as this decision is coming up next week and for the Minister of Justice to give serious consideration. I know she has to take all the factors in, that if this man is released this is evil walking back out the door in our midst, in your back yard, in my back yard,” she said.

“We don’t know how hewould perceive a trigger, there is nothing to say he wouldn’t take the same actions again so he cannot be given that choice.”

McCann is believed to have been motivated to kill his wife and child in an attempt to cover up the fact he had fathered a child with a 17-year-old girl some years beforehand.

He also concocted fake threats against himself in the weeks before murdering his wife and child, in an attempt to cover up his motives.

