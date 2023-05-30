Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney warns those involved in horrific attack on children’s graves will ‘face karma’

Detectives believe the incident is directly linked to a simmering dispute in the Tallaght area, which in recent weeks has seen one botched shooting as well shots fired at a house in front of young children

Criminal Ian Maloney and the graves in Bohernabreena Cemetery, near Tallaght

Alan Sherry and Robin Schiller Today at 11:26