Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney warns those involved in horrific attack on children’s graves will ‘face karma’
Detectives believe the incident is directly linked to a simmering dispute in the Tallaght area, which in recent weeks has seen one botched shooting as well shots fired at a house in front of young children
Alan Sherry and Robin Schiller
Notorious Dublin criminal Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney has said whoever is responsible for smashing up and burning two children’s graves in Tallaght will “face karma” and warned that people involved in such attacks in the past “have ended up in a grave themselves for their actions”.