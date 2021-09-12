Ian Bailey said he believes Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killer is dead in new interview

Ian Bailey said he believes the person who murdered Sophie Toscan du Plantier is dead in a new interview that will air tomorrow night.

Mr Bailey was the chief suspect in the French woman’s murder, which occurred almost 25 years ago at her home in West Cork in December 1996.

He was tried in absentia by a French court in May 2019 and was convicted of Ms du Plantier’s killing, but no one has ever been found guilty in Irish courts of her murder.

In an interview that will air on Virgin Media tomorrow, the former journalist said the case has consumed a quarter century of his life and has led to some "really really, low dark periods".

Mr Bailey said he “felt like crying” as he watched the son of Ms du Plantier, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, make an emotional appeal on The Late Late Show for anyone with information about her killing to come forward.

Asked if he believed Mr Baudey-Vignaud was speaking directly to him during the appeal, Mr Bailey said: “I think he was...I watched it on Friday night and it’s deeply sad.

Read More

"It’s sad for him, I know he believes I murdered her, I had nothing to do with it, the only thing I can do is to keep doing what I’ve been doing and hope and pray that the truth will come out.

"He believes that the killer is still alive, I have my own theory that the killer is actually dead.”

He added that he believed he should’ve been given a chance to reply to Mr Baudey-Vignaud on The Late Late Show.

Last week the journalist-turned-poet, who is currently writing his autobiography, added he “would consider” going on the show himself to discuss the case but said he wasn’t expecting an invitation any time soon from the State broadcaster.

However, he acknowledged in the upcoming Virgin Media interview that he now has a chance to voice his opinion following Sophie’s son’s plea on RTÉ.

When asked about his history of domestic violence against his former partner Jules Thomas, Mr Bailey said “it’s shameful, isn’t it.”

However, he denied that his former partner's eye “was the size of a grapefruit” after he beat her, but accepted she had to go to hospital.

“I think that's a gross exaggeration, but I do accept that [she was in hospital],” he said.





‘Ian Bailey: The Big Interview’ airs on Monday 13 September at 9pm on Virgin Media One.