‘I would let no harm come to William Maughan’ – the secret recordings of gangster Cornelius Price lying to his victim’s father

Gangland figure Cornelius Price once lied – face to face – to a heartbroken father whose son and his pregnant partner he had murdered a week earlier.

The Irish Independent secretly recorded the moment the feared crime boss, who died in a Welsh hospital last Sunday, denied any involvement in the disappearance of William ‘Willie’ Maughan (34) his 21-year-old Latvian girlfriend Anna Varslavane and their unborn child on April 14, 2015.

No trace of them has been found.

When confronted by William’s father, Joe, the violent gangster tried to blame other members of the Traveller community for their disappearance and claimed he “would never” allow anything to happen to his son.

“I had good auld time for Will, good auld respect for William,” Price told Mr Maughan, eight days after the couple disappeared.

He added in an excited, often incoherent voice: “I would not let that happen. I would let no harm come to William.”

Expand Close William ‘Willie’ Maughan (34) and Latvian partner Anna Varslavane (21) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp William ‘Willie’ Maughan (34) and Latvian partner Anna Varslavane (21)

The confrontation took place outside the criminal’s home, which was located in a sprawling, scrap-strewn fortified compound near Gormanstown, Co Meath.

The Indo Daily: Notorious criminal Cornelius Price and his history of violence

A member of the Travelling community, Price (41) was a major drug trafficker and the leader of one of the two gangs involved in the Drogheda feud.

Gardaí and the Maughan family were satisfied the murders happened at around 3pm on the afternoon of April 14 as William’s mother was on her way to collect the couple and bring them back to safety at the family home in Tallaght.

I hope Price is burning in the depths of hell

William Maughan, a recovering drug addict, and his girlfriend had lived for three months in a caravan in Price’s compound.

He told his mother, Helen, he was in fear of his life and wanted to get away from the gangster.

The motive for the murders is believed to have been Price’s fear that William was going to go to the gardaí with information about the murder of a rival drug dealer in Balbriggan a year earlier.

Joe Maughan said his son, who had refused to get involved in the plot to kill Benny Whitehouse in September 2014, was beaten to death because he “knew too much”.

Expand Close Devastated parents Joe and Helen Maughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Devastated parents Joe and Helen Maughan

Mr Maughan had contacted the Irish Independent to highlight the disappearances, saying he and his family believed the worst and would never see either William or Anna alive again.

But following Price’s death, gardaí and the Maughan family hope witnesses, who are no longer living in fear of him, will come forward to reveal what happened and the location of the couple’s bodies.

“I hope Price is burning in the depths of hell,” Joe Maughan said this week.

“Now that this scum is gone, I hope and pray people will not be afraid any more to come forward and tell us where they are.

“All we want is to give William, Anna and their unborn child a Christian burial and a grave we can visit.”

One of Mrs Maughan’s sons answered the phone and said he heard Anna crying “Help, help, help” and the sound of choking.

On the day they disappeared, William arranged for his mother to pick them up not far from Price’s compound.

Mrs Maughan recalled: “William had arranged to come home that day and I was on my way to collect him. He said he was breaking his links to those people he was associated with and didn’t want them to know he was leaving.”

A plumber by trade, the missing man had stopped working some years earlier due to his drug habit, but had recently assured his parents he was going to make a fresh start with Anna.

He had no involvement in organised crime, and it later emerged he had refused to take part in the murder of Whitehouse, who was shot dead outside his child’s school.

Expand Close Benny Whitehouse who was shot dead in Balbriggan in 2014 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Benny Whitehouse who was shot dead in Balbriggan in 2014

The last definite sighting of the couple was at 1.15pm on the Tuesday afternoon on which they are believed to have been murdered, when a taxi dropped them at Price’s compound.

They had been picked up in Balbriggan.

Mrs Maughan last spoke to her son shortly before 2pm and arranged to collect them at Rockleigh House, close to Price’s compound.

As she was driving past Dublin airport at 2.57pm, she received a call from Ms Varslavane’s phone.

Data analysis later showed that was the last time the phone was used before going dead. It pinged off a mast close to Price’s home.

One of Mrs Maughan’s sons answered the phone and said he heard Anna crying “Help, help, help” and the sound of choking.

Other voices were audible in the background before the phone went dead after several seconds.

When Mrs Maughan arrived at Rockleigh House at around 3.10pm, there was no sign of the couple.

She said she was overcome with a “really bad feeling that something terrible had happened”.

Expand Close Gang boss Cornelius Price / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gang boss Cornelius Price

She drove around the area looking for her son and then went to the compound to ask if anyone had seen him.

Members of Price’s family first told her William and Anna had gone walking towards the nearby shops in Stamullen.

When Mrs Maughan could not find them there she returned, only to be told the couple had gone to Spain.

When Joe Maughan confronted Price eight days later, he tried to claim William had obtained a passport and the couple could have gone to Spain.

There’s no way – they may kill me as well. I had a good auld time for Willie

Price denied his victims had been dropped at his place by a taxi, and then made several attempts to cast suspicion on other named individuals.

But Mr Maughan told him he had spoken to the same people and was happy they were not involved.

Price revealed the place had already been searched by gardaí and offered to allow Mr Maughan and the Irish Independent to search the site.

“If something happened to Willie and you can find out, I will go wherever you want and I’ll go down and give them a hand,” Price said.

He also denied William had been taken away from the compound in a black car.

“I would not let that happen. I would let no harm come to William,” he said. “There’s no way – they may kill me as well. I had a good auld time for Willie.”

In the months following the confrontation, Price orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against the Maughan family, which included digging up the grave of William’s brother.