A MAN who assaulted his partner so badly he left her with multiple fractures in her face is back on the streets of Dublin after serving just 22 months for the horror attack.

'I won't live in fear of him any more' - victim of ex-soldier released just 22 months after horror attack

Former soldier Jonathan McSherry walked free from Mountjoy Prison on Friday and is now a born-again Christian after finding God behind bars.

McSherry’s former partner Jessica Bowes was left with multiple fractures to her eye sockets, face and skull after he beat her while he was high on cocaine.

McSherry (36) was picked up from the prison by his current girlfriend shortly before noon on Friday – and speaking to the Sunday World, his victim Jessica bravely vowed: “I won’t live in fear of him any more.”

McSherry’s release comes despite the fact that, while in custody, he was hit with two further sentences.

In March last year he received a separate four-and-a-half-year sentence, with two suspended, for threatening to kill another former partner and her boyfriend.

And in February last year the dodgy car dealer received a three-month sentence for clocking a Nissan Qashqai.

Both sentences were ordered to run concurrent to his original sentence, so neither resulted in the thug spending a single extra day in jail.

Jessica pictured after her brutal beating

Speaking to the Sunday World, Jessica – who since McSherry was jailed has become a campaigner on issues relating to domestic violence – said she will not live in fear of her former partner any more.

“It’s disappointing that he didn’t get longer, but he knew exactly what he had to do to get a shorter sentence,” Jessica said.

“There’s nothing I can do now but keep moving forward.

“I’d like to keep helping Women’s Aid in any way I can because they’ve been so amazing in supporting myself, Nicola and all the kids that have been affected by his behaviour.

“I’m not going to give him any more power over my life.

“I won’t be looking over my shoulder or living in fear, but obviously I’ll have to be vigilant.

“I have a solid safety plan and the garda domestic violence unit will be monitoring him carefully so that’s very comforting. He’s a born-again Christian now so hopefully now that he’s found God he’s a changed man. Time will tell.”

Sickening CCTV footage revealed the full extent of the terrifying attack on December 20, 2015, by the former soldier on his ex-girlfriend and mother of two of his children, as she pleaded for her life.

During a “merciless” beating, he was seen punching Jessica to the ground after dragging her from a taxi, kicking her at least four times and then dragging her along the ground while continuing to punch her.

The attack outside Jessica’s Clondalkin home saw the mum-of-three lose consciousness twice as McSherry inflicted multiple fractures to her eye sockets, her face and skull.

Heartbreaking pictures taken of Jessica after she was rushed to hospital for treatment show how her eyes were bruised almost completely shut while another reveals a horrific and jagged cut over her left eye.

The imprint of a shoe was left on her face and there were boot marks under her chin.

She also had to have a metal plate inserted into her face following the incident.

During McSherry’s trial, the court heard how Jessica lost consciousness after the first punch and then a second time during what she described as a “merciless” attack.

She said she thought she was going to die. The assault left her with permanent scarring and nerve damage.

In a victim impact report she said her lips wouldn’t close together fully and in a cold environment her top lip didn’t move, making her face look “deformed”.

Her memory was impaired and she relied on her 10-year-old daughter to remind her of the younger children’s birthdays.

Jessica said she was now overprotective of her children and in a constant state of anxiety.

She had nightmares about McSherry and became paralysed with fear and was “trapped in a nightmare”.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can contact Women’s Aid on 1800341900 or Dublin 12 Domestic Violence Support Services on 01-4002080 or 01-4002085.

